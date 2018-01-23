Bowling: Sidney boys suffer first loss of season

Sidney’s bowling teams traveled to Vandalia-Butler on Monday night, and the boys team was defeated for the first time this season.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys team lost 2,528-2,378 and fell to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Austin Simon had a 488 series for Sidney, while Jaxon Rickey and Lucas Finke both had a 390 series.

“It’s hard to beat the really good teams at their own place,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Butler bowled almost a flawless match. After the first team game we had a 18-pin lead. But, Butler rolled a 1,100 compared to our 925 for the second team game. We were too far down to make up the pins in the two baker games.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost, but it happens. We just need to move on and prepare to bowl Tipp City on Thursday. We still control our own destiny to try and capture our fifth-straight North championship. We still face Butler at home this season, so we just need to take care of business.”

Butler’s girls team beat Sidney 2,245-1,732 and fell to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Jenna Beatty led the team with a 456 series. Camryn Smith had a 300 series and Jenesis Jones had a 293 series.

“Again, it’s hard to beat the really good teams at their place,” Knoop said. “The girls bowled well tonight, but Butler just had a complete match. Beatty and Jones both had their season highs tonight, so there are positives to take away tonight. We just need to continue working hard to eliminate as many mistakes as we can. Spare shooting is still a big thing to work on.”

Boys second, girls 15th at Pirate Challenge

Sidney traveled to Centerville on Saturday for the Pirate Challenge. The format was three team games and four baker games, with the top eight teams moving on to best 2-out-of-3 baker games. There were 20 teams that competed.

Sidney’s boys team had team games of 1,047, 943, and 993 for a total of 2,983. The Yellow Jackets had 783 for the four baker games for a tournament total of 3,766, which qualified for fifth place for matchplay. Austin Simon had a 655 series (10th overall), Lucas Finke had a 619 series (20th), Harrison Fisher had a 576 series (33rd) and Jaxon Rickey added a 213 game.

Sidney beat No. 4 Westerville Central in the first match 2-1. The Yellow Jackets then beat No. 1 seed Centerville 2-0 and fell to No. 3 seed Oak Hills 2-1 in the finals to finish second.

“I thought we had yet another great tournament,” Knoop said. “Our last four tournaments we’ve had we have finished second, first, third and second. That’s unreal in bowling.

“A lot of teams don’t even make it to matchplay back-back tournaments, let alone have top three finishes. We are doing such a great job as a team, and making great shots.”

The girls’ three team games were 560, 620 and 672 for 1,852. Sidney had a 596 for the four baker games for a tournament total of a 2,448. Sidney finished 15th and didn’t qualify for matchplay.

Jenna Beatty had a 469 series (31st), Courtney Bridenbaugh had a 420 series (42nd) and Mackenzie Hickerson had a 364 series (55th).

“We only had 5 bowlers today,” Knoop said. “We were without two starters today (sickness and other obligations), and we didn’t have any bench players. So, it got the girls a chance to bowl all the games today, and get some major experience. I think it was a good thing for a few of them to get that feeling. For not having two of our main starters today, I don’t think we fared too bad. Experience will go a long way.”

