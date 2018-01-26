Sidney bowling teams beat Tippecanoe

SIDNEY — Sidney’s bowling teams posted wins over Tippecanoe on Thursday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys won 2,452-1,985 to improve to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division.

Austin Simon had games of 266 and 263 for a 529 series. Jaxon Rickey had a 420 series and Lucas Finke had a 404 series. The Yellow Jackets had a 284 game for their second baker game.

“This was good bounce back game tonight after taking a tough loss against Butler,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Tipp was 9-3 going into tonight’s match, so they are a proven team. I was happy that we didn’t allow the previous match, against Butler, to affect us mentally. We did a good job staying focused tonight.”

The girls team beat Tippecanoe 1,654-1,614 to move to 4-8 overall and 4-5 in conference play. Jenna Beatty had a 359 series, while Camryn Smith had a 282 series and Mackenzie Hickerson had a 274 series.

“Good win for the girls tonight,” Knoop said. “It went down to the wire, and we were able to do just enough tonight to pull out the win. Everyone bowled fairly well tonight, and that was good to see. Were starting to do a better job with spares, and that will help a lot in the long run.”

Yellow Jackets boys bounce back after Monday’s loss to Butler