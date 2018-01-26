Thursday roundup: Anna knocks off Russia 42-35

ANNA — After two previous close tries, Anna knocked off one of the Shelby County Athletic League leaders on Thursday night.

The Rockets used a big second half on their home court to beat Russia 42-35. Anna (11-6, 7-3 SCAL) lost to Russia by two points in December and lost by three points to league-leader Fort Loramie on Jan. 11.

The squads were tied 18-18 at halftime. Jada Rowland hit two 3-pointers in the third to help lead a 16-9 scoring advantage for Anna. Rowland scored four of the team’s eight points in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

The Rockets made 8-of-10 free-throw attempts in the second half, while Russia didn’t go to the line at all.

Rowland and Macey Huelskamp led the Rockets with 16 points apiece. Laurissa Poling led Russia with 11 points Jenna Cordonnier scored eight.

Russia’s loss gives Fort Loramie (12-4, 9-0) a two-game lead in league standings. The Redskins can clinch a share of the title with a win at Houston next Thursday.

The Rockets host Minster on Saturday in nonconference action. Russia (13-5, 7-2) plays next again next Thursday at home against Botkins.

Botkins 42, Jackson Center 31

After an 18-18 halftime tie, Botkins used a big third quarter to beat Jackson Center in SCAL play on Thursday at the Coliseum.

Paige Lane and Sarah Bergman each made two 3-pointers in the third to lead a 15-5 scoring advantage. The Trojans made 7-of-9 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Botkins led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Jackson Center used a 10-7 advantage in the second quarter to tie the score. Botkins outscored the Tigers 9-8 in the fourth.

Bergman led Botkins with 21 points while Lane added 15. The Trojans made 11 field goals (including five 3-pointers) and 15-of-20 foul shots.

Olivia Clark and Kennadie Reese each led Jackson Center with seven points. The Tigers made 13 field goals and 4-of-9 foul shots.

Botkins (10-6, 5-5) plays next on Monday at home against New Knoxville. Jackson Center (6-11, 2-7) plays again on Saturday at Covington.

New Bremen 49, New Knoxville 35

New Knoxville jumped out a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen took control by halftime of a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Cardinals outscored New Knoxville 17-7 in the second to take a 27-19 halftime lead and used a 16-8 advantage in the third to push their led to 43-27.

Macy Puthoff led New Bremen with 13 points while Kelly Naylor scored 10. Megan Jurosic led the Rangers with 10 points.

New Bremen (13-3, 3-3 MAC) plays at Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday while New Knoxville (6-11, 0-6) plays next on Monday at Botkins.

Lehman Catholic 49, Ridgemont 48

Lehman Catholic rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Ridgemont on Thursday in Northwest Central Conference action.

Ridgemont led by five points at the end of the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime. Lehman cut the lead to 38-35 in the third and used a 14-10 advantage in the fourth to earn the win.

Carly Edwards had 17 points and seven rebounds for Lehman, while Grace Monnin had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Rylie McIver added eight points, five rebounds, four assists and eight steals.

The Cavaliers shot 18 for 58 (31 percent) from the field. Ridgemont outrebounded Lehman 29-22 but had 23 turnovers to Lehman’s 15.

Priscilla Howland led Ridgemont with 24 points.

Lehman (8-7, 4-2 NWCC) will play at St. Henry on Saturday in nonconference action.

Riverside 35, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Riverside rallied in the second half to earn an NWCC win on Thursday

Waynesfield-Goshen led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Riverside tied the score at 15-15 by halftime. The Pirates used an 8-7 advantage in the third quarter to take a one-point lead and then outscored Waynesfield-Goshen 12-10 in the fourth.

Shelby Giles led Riverside (6-9, 4-2) with eight points while Marissa Davis added six points and 11 rebounds. Riverside made 13 field goals and 7-of-15 foul shots while Waynesfield-Goshen made 13 field goals and 6-of-12 foul shots.

Kayla Wicker led Waynesfield-Goshen (3-12, 1-4) with 10.

The Pirates return to action on Monday at home against Urbana.

