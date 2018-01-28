Friday roundup: Houston battles back in overtime, beats Botkins

HOUSTON — Houston battled back to earn a 67-61 overtime Shelby County Athletic League win over Botkins on Friday.

The Wildcats trailed 35-24 at halftime but outscored Botkins 18-10 in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth to force overtime with a 56-56 tie. Houston outscored the Trojans 11-5 in overtime, in part thanks to seven points from Caleb Sluss.

Sluss led Houston with 13 points, while John Leist scored 14 and Tristin Freisthuler scored 12. Freisthuler scored all of his points in the second half, while Leist scored 10. James DiLullo added 11 points for the Wildcats, all in the first half. Houston made 22 field goals (including 10 3-pointers) and 13-of-15 foul shots.

Zane Paul led the Trojans with 15 points, while Tyler Free scored 14 and Conner Smock scored 11. The Trojans made 22 field goals and 10-of-13 free-throw attempts.

Botkins led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The win was the first league win of the season for Houston (3-12, 1-7 SCAL). The Wildcats play next on Tuesday at Fairlawn. Botkins (6-9, 2-7) plays again at home on Tuesday against Jackson Center.

Fort Loramie 62, Fairlawn 39

The Redskins bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Anna and defeated the Fairlawn Jets on Friday in SCAL action.

Fort Loramie raced out to a 18-2 lead after the first quarter and took full control. Fort Loramie built a 27-5 lead in the second, but the Jets would go on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 27-13. The Redskins would answer with a 6-0 run of their own and took a 33-16 lead into halftime.

Fort Loramie scored the first six of the third, including a breakaway one-handed jam by senior Evan Berning. Fort Loramie controlled the third, outscoring the Jets 20-12. Fairlawn outscored Fort Loramie in the final quarter 11-9.

Senior guard Dillon Braun led the Redskins with 18 points. Austin Siegel scored 13, and Evan Berning added 10. Luke Hickman led Fairlawn with 13 points.

Anna 59, Jackson Center 33

Anna used a big second quarter to get an SCAL win over Jackson Center going on Friday.

The Rockets led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Tigers 19-5 in the second. Griffin Doseck scored six points in the second for Anna, while Wyatt Bensman added four.

Anna outscored Jackson Center 16-12 in the third and 17-10 in the fourth.

Bensman led Anna with 15 points, while Doseck scored 10. The Rockets made 20 field goals and 15-of-19 foul shots.

Trent Platfoot led Jackson Center with 12 and Bryce Sosby added 10. The Tigers made 12 field goals and 7-of-11 free throws.

Anna (13-3, 7-1) plays next on Tuesday at home against Russia.

New Bremen 66, New Knoxville 51

New Bremen overcame a slow start and ran away from New Knoxville in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

The Rangers led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen took a 24-22 lead by halftime. The Cardinals then used a 24-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Grant Hoehne and Avery Powers each led New Bremen with 19 points while Luke Vonderhaar added 11. Ben Lammers led the Rangers with 19 while Nathan Tinnerman added 12.

Lehman Catholic 57, Ridgemont 46

Lehman Catholic defeated Ridgemont in Northwest Central Conference action on Friday.

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Preston Rodgers scored 12 points and Elliott Gilard had five assists.

Lehman (5-7, 3-2 NWCC) plays at Anna on Friday.

Waynesfield-Goshen 51, Riverside 50

Waynesfield-Goshen outscored Riverside 15-9 in the fourth quarter to battle back and earn an NWCC win on Friday.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We seemed to control most of the game up until the end of the fourth quarter. I think we had an eight-point lead with 4:00 to go, but give credit to Waynesfield, they are a resilient group and they never gave up.

“We had a two-point lead with 14.7 seconds left to go, but Jaden Maxwell hit a 3 with about six seconds left to give them the lead and we weren’t able to knock down a shot at the buzzer. I really think that this game was ours to win, so I’ll take responsibility for the outcome. Unfortunately, this was a tough learning experience for us, myself included.”

Kyle Knight led Riverside with 21 points, while Kameron Schlumbohm added 15.

Bowling

Riverside sweeps Valley View

In a shortened match because of time restraints, Riverside faced off against Valley View on Friday at TP lanes.

Riverside’s girls defeated Valley View 1,061-1,037. Bridgette Hemlinger had a 157 game and Ashley Russell had a 155 game.

Riverside’s boys also defeated Valley View 1,275-1,226. Kaleb Mescher had a 138 game and Hunter Russell had a 184 game.

Fort Loramie, Anna earns SCAL wins over Fairlawn, Jackson Center