Saturday roundup: Jackson Center beats New Bremen 43-30

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center used a big second quarter to pull ahead of New Bremen for good in a 43-30 nonconference win on Saturday.

New Bremen led 5-3 at the end of the first, but the Tigers won the second quarter 14-7 to take a 17-12 halftime lead. Jackson Center outscored the Cardinals 9-8 in the third and 17-10 in the fourth.

Trent Platfoot led the Tigers with 11 points, with eight coming in the second quarter. Bryce Sosby added eight of his 10 points in the second half to help Jackson Center put the game away. Christopher Elchert also added 10 points. The Tigers made 13 field goals and 12-of-18 foul shot attempts.

Grant Hoehne led New Bremen with 11 points. The Cardinals made 11-of-49 field goals (22 percent) and 8-of-12 foul shots.

Jackson Center (8-7, 3-5 Shelby County Athletic League) returns to action on Tuesday at Botkins. New Bremen (6-10, 2-3 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays next on Friday at home against Coldwater.

Fort Loramie 57, Fort Recovery 45

Fort Loramie pulled away from Fort Recovery in the fourth quarter of a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Redskins would get off to a great start as Dillon Braun and Evan Berning both had five points in the opening quarter to lead a 15-9 advantage. Loramie maintained its lead in the second quarter, pushing it to eight points at 27-19.

The Redskins started the second half on an 8-2 run, forcing a Fort Recovery timeout after Eli Rosengarten hit a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 36-21. However, the Indians would catch fire after the timeout.

Fort Recovery scored the next 13 points, forcing the Redskins into five turnovers and connecting on three 3-pointers to cut the Fort Loramie lead to 38-36 heading to the fourth quarter.

The momentum would continue to be on the Indians’ side for the first three and half minutes of the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from the left wing by Grant Knapke gave the Indians a 45-43 lead with just under four minutes to play. Fort Recovery benefited from lights-out shooting during their big run, connecting on 7-of-8 3s.

The Redskins, however would not fold up shop, and they came right back. A 3-pointer and a basket from Berning gave the Redskins a three-point lead. After a defensive stop and great patience, Braun was able to attack the baseline and get an easy one to push the lead to five.

Fort Loramie would space the floor and make free throws to close out the game. The Redskins were 10-of-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Siegel led Fort Loramie with 16 points. Braun finished with 15, while Berning scored 14. Payton Jutte led Fort Recovery with 16.

The Redskins (16-1, 7-1 SCAL) will be back in action next Friday night as they travel to Houston in a league battle. Fort Loramie will also play Marion Local next Saturday night at home.

Versailles 71, Russia 51

In a backyard rivalry game, the Versailles beat Russia in a nonconference game on Saturday night.

Justin Ahrens and Keaton McEldowney scored 24 points each for Versailles. Daniel Kearns led Russia with 10.

Russia (8-5, 6-1 SCAL) plays at Anna on Tuesday, while Versailles (15-1, 5-0 MAC) hosts New Knoxville Friday.

Fairlawn 40, Miami East 37

Miami East thought it was headed to overtime on Saturday night on the road, but a buzzer-beating 3 from just inside half court by host Fairlawn handed the Vikings a loss.

Brendon Bertsch had 13 points and four rebounds and Dalton Taynor added 11 points and four rebounds for Miami East (7-10), which trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, 17-15 at the half and 28-26 after three quarters.

Fairlawn (8-8, 2-6 SCAL) hosts Houston on Tuesday.

Fort Jennings 62, New Knoxville 52

Fort Jennings used a 16-8 second quarter scoring advantage to jumpstart a nonconference game on Saturday.

Nathan Tinnerman led New Knoxville with 22 points, while Ben Lamers added 16.

The score was tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. Fort Jennings outscored New Knoxville 18-13 in the third quarter and the Rangers won the fourth 16-13.

Riverside 51, Southeastern 44

Riverside overcame a slow start and beat Southeastern in a road nonconference game on Saturday.

Southeastern led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Pirates used a 14-11 advantage in the second quarter to take 23-22 halftime lead. Riverside outscored Southeastern 17-6 in the third quarter.

“The first half of tonight’s game was pretty lackluster for both teams,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We just didn’t have any intensity or purpose on either side of the ball. I think that we came out a lot more aggressive in the third quarter and were able to pull away from there.

“Overall, I was proud of the way that all of our guys, whether they started the game or came off the bench, brought something productive to the table. We’re going to need a lot more of that down the road.”

Lane Willoby led Riverside with 18 points while Kameron Schlumbohm scored 11. The Pirates shot 18 for 38 from the field (47.4 percent), including 12-for-24 from three-point range.

Riverside (6-9, 3-2 Northwest Central Conference) hosts Mechanicsburg at home on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Anna 45, Minster 40

Anna’s girls basketball team followed up the boys win over the No. 1 ranked Div. IV team last Tuesday with a win over a No. 1 team on Saturday.

The Rockets used a 19-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Minster, which is the top ranked Div. IV team. Anna’s boys teams beat top-ranked Fort Loramie last Tuesday.

Macey Huelskamp scored seven points in the fourth to help the Rockets earn the win. Five other plays scored in the fourth for Anna, which made 9-of-15 free-throw attempts in the stanza. Abby Gaydosh added nine points, while Ella Doseck scored seven.

Anna made 13 field goals and 17-of-23 foul shots in the game.

Taylor Kogge led Minster with 14 points and Ivy Wolf scored 10. The Wildcats made 13 field goals and 10-of-14 free throws.

Anna (12-6, 7-3 SCAL) hosts Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Minster (14-3, 5-1 MAC) plays next on Thursday at home against Marion Local.

Fort Loramie 49, Miami East 38

The first half of a nonconference game was a back-and-forth battle with Miami East taking a two-point lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Miami East scored the first 7 points, while Loramie struggled to connect on offense. Fort Loramie changed up its defense, and it worked to perfection as the Redskins finished the quarter on a 10-0 run.

The Redskins then scored the first three points in the fourth quarter to extend the run 13-0. Senior Abby Holthaus went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth and finished with 14 points. The team finished 12-of-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 14-of-16 for the game.

Meiring had 12 points, and Ratermann had 8. For the Vikings, Morgan Haney finished with 18 and Haley Howard scored 13.

Loramie is now 13-4 and 9-0 in the SCAL and plays at Houston on Thursday night.

St. Henry 49, Lehman Catholic 40

Lehman Catholic lost a 49-40 decision to St. Henry on Saturday.

Lehman trailed 17-16, 26-23 and 37-33 at the quarter breaks.

Alanna O’Leary led Lehman with 10 points, four assists and six steals. Rylie McIver had eight points, while Grace Monnin had seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Carly Edwards grabbed six rebounds.

Lehman (8-8) will play at Troy Christian on Tuesday.

Other scores: New Bremen 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 27.

Fort Loramie battles back to beat Fort Recovery in nonconference