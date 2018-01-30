Boys basketball: Versailles, Fort Loramie remain ranked in AP polls

Fort Loramie and Versailles remain ranked in Divisions IV and III, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state poll.

The Redskins, which suffered their first loss of the season last Tuesday to Anna, dropped from first in Div. IV to fourth. Fort Loramie beat Fairlawn on Friday and Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Versailles moves up a spot to No. 7 in D-III. The Tigers beat both Minster and Russia last weekend by 20 points. Versailles has won every game by at least 15 points since losing to Fort Loramie in early January.

Minster, which was ranked 10th in D-IV last week, dropped out of the poll.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 15-0 167 2. Solon (2) 13-0 145 3. Upper Arlington 14-1 114 4. Cin. Moeller (1) 13-3 108 5. Springfield 14-1 78 6. Tol. St. John’s 12-3 69 (tie) Pickerington N. 14-2 69 8. Logan 14-1 63 9. Sylvania Southview 15-1 41 10. Cin. Princeton 12-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (13) 16-0 159 2. Cin. McNicholas 15-1 126 3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 13-1 115 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 13-0 107 5. Poland Seminary (1) 14-0 95 6. Elida 15-1 69 7. Mentor Lake Cath. 12-2 49 8. Cols. Eastmoor 14-2 44 9. Proctorville Fairland 13-3 42 10. Parma Hts. Holy Name 11-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 15-0 154 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-0 138 3. Cin. Deer Park 13-0 115 4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 12-0 111 5. Oak Hill (1) 14-0 78 6. Cols. Ready 14-1 65 7. Versailles 15-1 63 8. Oregon Stritch (1) 15-1 59 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14-0 48 10. Cols. Wellington 11-4 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12) 16-0 156 2. Hannibal River 13-0 134 3. McDonald (2) 13-1 113 4. Fort Loramie (1) 16-1 104 5. St. Henry 13-2 94 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 13-3 53 7. Tol. Christian 12-3 45 8. Pettisville (1) 15-1 38 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 28 10.Bristol 13-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.

Versailles Justin Ahrens, right, drives to the hoop with pressure from Fort Loramie's Evan Berning during a nonconfernece game on Jan. 9. Both Versailles and Fort Loramie remain ranked in the Associated Press state poll.

Redskins drop to fourth in Div. IV, Versailles up to seventh in D-III