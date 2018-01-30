Boys basketball: Versailles, Fort Loramie remain ranked in AP polls

Fort Loramie and Versailles remain ranked in Divisions IV and III, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
The Redskins, which suffered their first loss of the season last Tuesday to Anna, dropped from first in Div. IV to fourth. Fort Loramie beat Fairlawn on Friday and Fort Recovery on Saturday.
Versailles moves up a spot to No. 7 in D-III. The Tigers beat both Minster and Russia last weekend by 20 points. Versailles has won every game by at least 15 points since losing to Fort Loramie in early January.
Minster, which was ranked 10th in D-IV last week, dropped out of the poll.
All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.
|DIVISION I
|1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)
|15-0
|167
|2. Solon (2)
|13-0
|145
|3. Upper Arlington
|14-1
|114
|4. Cin. Moeller (1)
|13-3
|108
|5. Springfield
|14-1
|78
|6. Tol. St. John’s
|12-3
|69
|(tie) Pickerington N.
|14-2
|69
|8. Logan
|14-1
|63
|9. Sylvania Southview
|15-1
|41
|10. Cin. Princeton
|12-3
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (13)
|16-0
|159
|2. Cin. McNicholas
|15-1
|126
|3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|13-1
|115
|4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|13-0
|107
|5. Poland Seminary (1)
|14-0
|95
|6. Elida
|15-1
|69
|7. Mentor Lake Cath.
|12-2
|49
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|14-2
|44
|9. Proctorville Fairland
|13-3
|42
|10. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|11-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10)
|15-0
|154
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|15-0
|138
|3. Cin. Deer Park
|13-0
|115
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2)
|12-0
|111
|5. Oak Hill (1)
|14-0
|78
|6. Cols. Ready
|14-1
|65
|7. Versailles
|15-1
|63
|8. Oregon Stritch (1)
|15-1
|59
|9. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|14-0
|48
|10. Cols. Wellington
|11-4
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12)
|16-0
|156
|2. Hannibal River
|13-0
|134
|3. McDonald (2)
|13-1
|113
|4. Fort Loramie (1)
|16-1
|104
|5. St. Henry
|13-2
|94
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|13-3
|53
|7. Tol. Christian
|12-3
|45
|8. Pettisville (1)
|15-1
|38
|9. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|11-3
|28
|10.Bristol
|13-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.
Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest