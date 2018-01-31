Tuesday roundup: Russia hangs on for 66-64 win over Anna

ANNA — Anna rallied late during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday but couldn’t complete a comeback as Russia held on to earn a 66-64 win and stay tied with Fort Loramie for first place.

Bart Bixler launched a desperation shot from near half court that hit off the glass and into the hoop, but the shot was ruled after the buzzer by the officiating crew. The Raiders led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but Anna rallied to make the game close late with an 11-2 run.

Jack Dapore led Russia with 18 points while Jordan York scored 17 and Hunter Cohee added 10. The Raiders made 21 field goals and 21-of-26 free-throw attempts.

The score was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Russia took a 40-35 lead by the end of the third quarter and started the fourth on a 16-11 run.

Wyatt Bensman led Anna with 15 points while Griffin Doseck added 14 and Mason Platfoot scored 10. The Rockets made 23 field goals and 14-of-17 free-throw attempts.

With the win, Russia (9-5, 7-1 SCAL) remains tied with Fort Loramie (16-1, 7-1) for first place in the league. Anna (13-4, 7-2) is in second. The Rockets beat Fort Loramie in overtime on Jan. 23 but lost both conference matchups with the Raiders, including a 57-56 loss on Dec. 19.

Russia hosts Botkins on Friday, while Anna hosts Lehman Catholic.

Fairlawn 55, Houston 36

Fairlawn jumped out to a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter of a home SCAL game on Tuesday and cruised from there.

The Jets used a 19-10 scoring advantage to take a 16-point lead by halftime and outscored Houston 6-5 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 20 while Skyler Piper scored 11. The Jets made 20 field goals and 11-of-14 free-throw attempts.

John Leist led Houston with 11. The Wildcats made 14 field goals and 4-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Fairlawn (9-8, 3-6) plays at Jackson Center on Friday, while Houston (3-13, 1-8) hosts Fort Loramie.

Lehman Catholic 61, Mississinawa Valley 52

Lehman Catholic defeated Mississinawa Valley in a nonconference game on Tuesday night.

Kameron Lee had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Preston Rodgers had 15 points and four assists and Conor O’Leary added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Brenden O’Leary had five rebounds and six assists and Bryce Kennedy had four assists and three steals.

The Cavaliers shot 24 for 42 (57 percent) from the field and had 31 rebounds.

Lehman (6-9, 3-2 Northwest Central Conference) plays at Anna on Friday.

Riverside 58, Mechanicsburg 52

Riverside used a 20-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to battle back and beat Mechanicsburg in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Indians led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and used a 15-6 advantage in the second to take an 11-point halftime lead. Riverside outscored Mechanicsburg 20-11 in the third.

“Tonight was another example of when we got off to a slow start, put ourselves in a hole, and then had to work our way back,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We looked like we were just going through the motions up until halftime. In the third quarter, then, we were much more aggressive on defense and executed well on offense.”

The Pirates made 21-of-33 free-throw attempts, while Mechanicsburg made 4-of-16.

“At the start of the fourth quarter, we knew that free throws would be the difference and fortunately we were able to convert on a lot of them,” Bodenmiller said. “We got a huge boost from Lane Willoby tonight, both on the free-throw line and with his rebounding ability. Now we have to take the rest of the week to get ready for a very good Elgin team on Friday.”

Willoby hit 10 free throws and led Riverside with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Kyle Knight scored 17 points and had eight rebounds. The Pirates shot 18 for 51 (35.3 percent) from the field and outrebounded Mechanicsburg 53-18.

Riverside (7-9, 3-2 NWCC) travels to Marion Elgin on Friday.

Other scores: Jackson Center 43, Botkins 27.

Girls basketball

Troy Christian 43, Lehman Catholic 30

The Eagles Nest was not kind to Lehman Catholic in a 43-30 loss on Tuesday night.

Troy Christian led 9-5 after one quarter, but Lehman took a 16-13 halftime lead.

A two-point third quarter doomed the Cavaliers, who trailed 24-18 going to the fourth quarter.

Rylie McIver scored seven points to lead Lehman. Carly Edwards had five points and five rebounds, Alanna O’Leary had five points and three assists and Grace Monnin grabbed six rebounds.

The Cavaliers shot 9 for 44 (20 percent) from the field and Troy Christian shot 14 for 41 (34.1 percent). The Eagles outrebounded Lehman 36-21.

Lehman (6-7, 3-2 NWCC) plays at Anna on Thursday.

Versailles 43, West Liberty-Salem 25

Versailles gradually pulled away from West Liberty-Salem in a home nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Tigers led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime. Versailles increased its lead to 31-20 in the third quarter on its way to the 18-point victory.

Danielle Winner led Versailles with a game-high 15 points. Elizabeth Ording scored nine points, Kami McEldowney added eight and Caitlin McEldowney scored six.

Versailles (18-1, 7-0 Midwest Athletic Conference) will return to action on Thursday at New Knoxville.

Southeastern 40, Riverside 36

Southeastern used an 11-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter of a nonconference game in South Charleston on Tuesday to jumpstart a win over Riverside.

The Trojans led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter, and Riverside outscored Southeastern 10-9 in the third. The teams played even at 14-14 in the fourth.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 15 points and eight rebounds while Shelby Giles scored 12.

Riverside (7-10, 3-2) plays next on Monday at Indian Lake.

Botkins’ Zane Paul jumps as Jackson Center’s Calvin Winner looks to shoot during a Shelby County Athletic League game at Botkins on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN013118BotBbb2JA2-1.jpg Botkins’ Zane Paul jumps as Jackson Center’s Calvin Winner looks to shoot during a Shelby County Athletic League game at Botkins on Tuesday. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Fairlawn, Lehman Catholic, Riverside post wins