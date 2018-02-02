Bowling: Sidney boys beat Troy, move to 14-1

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys bowling team completed a season sweep of Troy on Thursday at Bel-Mar Lanes with a 2,436-2,248 win. Sidney improved to 14-1 overall with the victory and 11-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Austin Simon led the Yellow Jackets with a 458 series. Harrison Fisher had a 444 series and Jaxon Rickey had a 386 series.

“Troy gave us a fight right from the beginning,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “We were only up 24 pins after the first team game. But, we also had a 106 game in there as well, so that hurt us, but luckily the other four boys stepped up and bowled very well the first game.

“Luckily, bowling is a team sport as well. We were able to pull away after the second game to close out the victory tonight. It wasn’t pretty, and wasn’t our best performance, but we got the win. We will control our path to a GWOC North title.

Troy’s girls team, which finished as Division I state runner-up last year, beat Sidney 2,332-1,436. With the loss, the Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-9 overall and 6-6 in divisional play.

Jenna Beatty had a 415 series, while Camryn Smith had a 329 series and Mackenzie Hickerson had a 263 series.

“Tonight was tough for us,” Knoop said. “We had four girls out tonight with the flu bug, so we only had four girls to bowl. So, we were out numbered right from the get-go. They actually still bowled well with only have four of them. I was proud of the effort they showed tonight. Hopefully we get healthy soon, and get back out there next week and try to pick up some more wins again.

Sidney’s junior varsity boys beat the Trojans. Calib Nolen had a 409 series, Logan Finke had a 372 series and Jonathon Napier had a career-high game of a 207.

Girls team drops match against Trojans