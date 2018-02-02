Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie clinches share of SCAL title

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie clinched a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title with a 56-35 win over Houston on Thursday.

The Redskins improved to 14-4 overall and 10-0 in the league with the win. The Redskins have a two-game lead over Russia (14-5, 8-2) and can clinch the SCAL outright title with a win over Jackson Center on Saturday.

The Redskins jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead and used a 21-11 scoring advantage in the second quarter to put the game away before halftime.

It was another night of balanced scoring by Fort Loramie. Marissa Meiring led the team with 13 points while Abby Holthaus scored 11 and Kenzie Hoelscher added 10. Kennedi Gephart and Taylor Ratermann scored nine points apiece.

Meiring also had 13 rebounds and four steals while Holthaus had seven rebounds, four steals and four assists. Fort Loramie shot 26 for 63 (41 percent) from the field while Houston shot 12 for 32 (37 percent).

Jess Monnier led Houston with 16 points while Hollie Voisard added 11.

Houston (6-13, 3-8) plays at Franklin Monroe on Saturday.

Russia 52, Botkins 24

Freshman guard Ashley Scott led Russia with 17 points in an SCAL game on Thursday to help the team post a dominating home win over Botkins.

The Raiders improved to 14-5 overall and 8-2 in the SCAL, while Botkins dropped to 11-7 overall and 5-6 in the SCAL.

The Raiders led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, then Scott scored three of her five 3-pointers in the second to help Russia take a 34-15 halftime lead. Russia sealed the win with an 11-3 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Jenna Cordonnier added 10 points for the Raiders. Sarah Bergman led Botkins with 13, 10 of which came in the first half.

Russia plays at Fairlawn on Saturday while Botkins hosts Anna.

Jackson Center 51, Fairlawn 32

The Tigers took a 29-12 lead by halftime in a big SCAL win at home on Thursday.

Kennadie Reese scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the first half to help the Tigers take a big lead, while Olivia Clark scored 10 of her 15. Katie Sosby added eight points for Jackson Center (7-12, 3-7).

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with 15 points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored 13.

Jackson Center outscored Fairlawn 14-6 in the third quarter, but Fairlawn narrowed the final deficit with a 14-8 advantage in the fourth. The Tigers made 19 field goals and 11-of-17 free-throw attempts while Fairlawn made nine field goals and 12-of-19 foul shots.

Jackson Center plays at Fort Loramie on Saturday while Fairlawn (3-16, 0-10) hosts Russia.

Versailles 48, New Knoxville 32

Versailles clinched a share of the Midwest Athletic Conference title with a win at New Knoxville on Thursday night.

Versailles, 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the MAC, can win the title outright when it hosts St. Henry on Thursday. Minster and Fort Recovery are both 6-1 in MAC play.

The Tigers led 17-4, 28-14 and 37-21 at the quarter breaks.

Danielle Winner led Versailles with 11 points while Caitlin McEldowney scored eight. Megan Jurosic led the Rangers with 11 points.

The Tigers made 21 field goals and 1-of-5 free throws while New Knoxville made 12 field goals and 4-of-6 free throws.

New Knoxville (6-14, 0-8 MAC) plays at Minster next Thursday.

Minster 53, Marion Local 16

After a slow start, Minster ran away fast from Marion Local in a home Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday to break a two-game losing streak.

The Wildcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) lost consecutive games to Versailles and Anna late last week and got out to a 9-4 lead against Marion Local. But Minster used a 15-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter and held Marion Local scoreless in the third to run away with Thursday’s win.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 12 points, while Courtney Pregner scored nine and Demaris Wolf added eight.

Minster plays again next Thursday at home against New Knoxville.

Coldwater 45, New Bremen 31

Coldwater took a 25-13 halftime lead over New Bremen to take control of Thursday’s MAC game.

The Cardinals used a 12-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull within eight points, but the Cavaliers closed out the win with a 12-9 advantage in the fourth.

Jane Homan led New Bremen with 13 points while Olivia Harlamert led Coldwater with 15. The Cavaliers scored 19 field goals and made 4-of-9 free-throw attempts, while the Cardinals made 14 field goals and 4-of-7 foul shots.

New Bremen (15-4, 3-4 MAC) travels to Spencerville on Monday.

Marion Elgin 38, Riverside 36

Riverside jumped out to a 23-12 halftime lead in a Northwest Central Conference game on Thursday, but Elgin stormed back in the second half to earn the win.

Elgin outscored the Pirates 15-5 in the third quarter and 11-8 in the fourth to earn the win. Amy Hager led Elgin (12-0, 6-0) with 11 points.

Marissa Davis led Riverside (7-11, 4-3) with 12 points while Lauryn Sanford scored nine. Kalin Kreglow led the team with 10 rebounds while Shelby Giles had four points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The Pirates return to action on Monday at Indian Lake.

Russia's Kendall Monnin looks to pass with pressure from Botkins' Kinley Topp during the fourth quarter of a Shelby County Athletic League game at Russia on Thursday.

Versailles clinches share of MAC title with win at New Knoxville