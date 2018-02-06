Monday roundup: Botkins blows out Lima Perry

LIMA — Botkins ran away from Lima Perry by halftime in a nonconference game on Monday. The Trojans, which had lost its last two games by margins of 20 or more points, took a 17-point lead by the end of the second quarter and cruised to a 64-25 win.

Paige Lane scored nine points in the first quarter to help Botkins take a 17-6 lead and then added four points in the second to help boost the advantage to 30-13.

Lane scored 12 in the third and Sarah Bergman added 10 (including eight foul shots) to help lead a 28-6 scoring advantage for Botkins.

Lane led the team with 24 points while Bergman finished with 20 (including shooting 9-of-10 at the free-throw line). Jill Greve added 12 for the Trojans (12-8, 5-7 Shelby County Athletic League).

Botkins made 23 field goals and 16-of-20 foul shots while Perry made 10 field goals and 4-of-9 foul shots.

Botkins will play next on Saturday at home against Allen East.

Houston 56, Mississinawa Valley 23

Houston took a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and led 31-8 at halftime to put away Monday’s nonconference game early. The Wildcats increased their lead to 46-12 in the third quarter on their way to the 33-point victory.

Sarah Monnier led Houston with 16 points while Jess Monnier scored 10. Rebekah New and Morgan Ely each added nine points each for the Wildcats (7-14, 3-8 SCAL).

Houston made 23 field goals and 3-of-7 free throws while Mississinawa Valley scored nine baskets and made 1-of-2 foul shot attempts.

Bailey Johnson led Mississinawa Valley with eight points on Monday. The Blackhawks fell to 0-20 with Monday’s loss.

Houston travels to Jackson Center on Thursday for an SCAL game.

Riverside 40, Indian Lake 23

The Pirates improved to 8-11 overall with a big win over the Lakers on Monday in a nonconfernece game.

Riverside led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 13-5 by halftime. The Pirates then used a 19-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to put the game away.

Courtnie Smith led Riverside with 10 points (including six free throws) and 11 rebounds. Marris Davis added eight points (six of which came in the third) and nine rebounds, while Kalin Kreglow scored eight points.

Riverside made 14 field goals and 10-of-12 free throw attempts. Indian Lake shot 10 for 37 from the field and 2 for 6 from the free-throw line. The Pirates outrebounded the Lakers 25-21.

Kristen Young led Indian Lake (4-16) with nine points.

Riverside hosts Springfield Northeastern on Thursday.

Late Saturday results

Boys basketball

Russia 42, Ansonia 39

Russia held off an Ansonia rally in the fourth quarter of a road nonconference game on Saturday night to earn a win.

The Raiders led 26-22 at halftime and outscored Ansonia 10-4 in the third to take a 10-point lead. Ansonia rallied in the fourth, but Russia hung on in part thanks to baskets by Dion Puthoff and Jordan York in the quarter.

Daniel Kearns led Russia with 17 points while Jack Dapore added 11. The Raiders made 20 field goals and 1-of-3 free-throw attempts.

Devyn Sink led Ansonia with 19 points, including a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left that brought the Tigers (9-8) within three points. Ansonia made 13 field goals (including six 3s) and 7-of-12 foul shots.

Russia (11-5, 8-1 SCAL) plays next on Friday at Fairlawn.

Perry's Lily Floyd dribbles against Botkins' Taira Greve during Mondays' nonconference game at Leonard V. Volbert Gymnasium. Richard Parrish | AIM Media Midwest Perry's Zierre Thompson pushes the ball up the court ahead of Botkins' Kinley Topp during Mondays' nonconference game at Leonard V. Volbert Gymnasium. Botkins led by 17 points at halftime and cruised to a 64-25 win. Richard Parrish | AIM Media Midwest

Houston, Riverside earn lopsided nonconference wins