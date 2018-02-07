Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away from Sidney

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie jumped out to a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 65-35 win over Sidney on Tuesday in a nonconference girls basketball game.

The Redskins used a 20-13 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 35-19 halftime lead. In the second half, Marissa Meiring scored 14 points to help the Redskins put the game away. Fort Loramie outscored Sidney 13-11 in the third quarter and 17-5 in the fourth.

Meiring led all scorers with 20 points while grabbing four offensive rebounds and getting three steals. Abby Holthaus finished with 12 points and pulled in eight total rebounds. Kenzie Hoelscher scored 10 points and led the team with 3 assists.

Alina Kindle lit up the scoreboard for Sidney by hitting three 3-pointers and connecting on five other baskets. She finished with 19 points.

Sidney shot 14 for 32 (43.8 percent) from the floor while Loramie shot 28 for 51 (45 percent).

Fort Loramie is now 16-4 overall. The Redskins, which clinched the Shelby County Athletic League title with a win at Jackson Center last weekend, will travel to Russia on Thursday night.

Sidney (2-18, 2-11 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North) hosts Butler on Wednesday.

Russia 41, Arcanum 25

Laurissa Poling scored 10 of her 11 points in the second half to help Russia beat Arcanum in a road nonconference game on Tuesday.

Russia led 17-16 at halftime, but Poling added six points in the third to help lead a 12-6 scoring advantage and scored four in the fourth to help lead a 12-3 scoring advantage.

Jenna Cordonnier and Cameo Wilson each added eight points for the Raiders (16-5, 9-2 SCAL). Russia made 18 field goals and 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, while Arcanum made nine field goals and 5-of-9 free throws.

Kayla O’Daniel led Arcanum (11-10) with eight points.

Russia hosts Fort Loramie on Thursday.

Lehman Catholic 59, Bradford 43

Bradford led 28-23 at halftime before Lehman Catholic rallied for a road nonconference win on Tuesday. Lehman outscored Bradford 22-10 in the third quarter and 14-5 in the fourth.

Alanna O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 15 points, three assists and four steals.

Rylie McIver scored 15 points and added three steals and Brogan McIver scored 10 points. Grace Monnin pulled down eight rebounds.

Skipp Miller led Bradford (7-12) with 22 points.

Lehman (9-11, 4-2 Northwest Central Conference) travels to Lima Perry on Thursday with a 6 p.m. varsity start.

Spencerville 52, New Bremen 42

Spencerville gradually pulled away from New Bremen in a home nonconference game on Tuesday.

After New Bremen took a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, Spencerville outscored the Cardinals 13-9 in the second and 12-11 in the third to take a 36-32 lead and then closed out the win with a 16-10 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Paige Jones led New Bremen (15-5, 3-4 Midwest Athletic Conference) with 11 points while Macy Puthoff added seven. The Cardinals made 16 field goals and 8-of-12 free-throw attempts while Spencerville made 17 field goals and 15-of-22 foul shots.

Kaiden Grigsby led the Bearcats (11-5) with 17 points.

The Cardinals play at Parkway on Thursday.

Boys basketball

New Knoxville 51, Botkins 30

The Rangers outscored Botkins by 13-7 margins in each of the first two quarters of a nonconference game on Tuesday on their way to a 21-point home win.

New Knoxville outscored Botkins 13-12 in the third and put the game away with a 12-4 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Nathan Tinnerman led New Knoxville with 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Ben Lammers scored 10 points and Jonah Lageman added eight. The Rangers made 20 field goals and 5-of-8 free-throw attempts.

Spencer Heuker led Botkins with nine points while Zane Paul scored seven. The Trojans made 10 field goals and 9-of-13 foul shots.

New Knoxville (6-11, 1-4 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays at home against Minster on Friday while Botkins (6-13, 2-9 Shelby County Athletic League) hosts Anna.

Lima Perry 65, Riverside 43

Perry outscored Riverside 39-15 in the second half to earn a Northwest Central Conference home win on Tuesday.

The Pirates led 28-26 at halftime, but Perry used a 22-11 scoring advantage in the third and a 17-4 advantage in the fourth to run away to the win.

“Tonight, I thought that we really came out with a lot of good energy and ready to play,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We shot the ball really well in the first half and Perry missed a lot of good looks, so we were wary about our two-point lead at halftime. Then in the third and fourth quarters, both teams pretty much got the same shots, but we struggled to hit them and Perry started knocking them down.”

Kameron Schlumbohm led Riverside with 15 points, all on five 3-pointers. Lane Willoby added eight points and 14 rebounds. The Pirates made 15-of-50 (30 percent) of shots from the field and 5-of-9 free throws.

Logan Orary led Perry (10-7, 4-3 NWCC) with 21 points. Perry made 23 field goals and 11-of-21 free throws.

Riverside (8-11, 3-4) plays next on Saturday at home against Ansonia.

Bowling

Riverside loses to Northwestern

Riverside hosted Springfield Northwestern on Tuesday at TP lanes.

Riverside’s boys lost 2,460-1,908. Hunter Russell led the Pirates with a 350 series and a 187 game, and Kaleb Mescher added a 315 series.

Riverside’s girls lost 2,161-1,829. Bridgette Hemlinger led the Pirates with a 272 series and Rebecca Snow added a 167 game and a 271 series.

Russia, Lehman Catholic girls pick up wins