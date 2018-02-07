SCAL middle school boys championships set

HOUSTON — The Shelby County Athletic League middle school boys basketball championships are set after semifinals on Tuesday. Fort Loramie and Jackson Center will meet for the seventh grade title and Fort Loramie and Botkins will play for the eighth grade title.

Jackson Center was the top seed in the seventh grade tournament and beat Botkins 32-14. Jace Mullenhour led the Tigers with 16 points.

Fort Loramie is the second seed in the seventh grade bracket and beat Anna 46-26 to advance to Saturday’s championship. Caleb Maurer led the Redskins with nine points.

In the eighth grade tournament, Botkins beat Jackson Center 42-21 to advance to the championship game. Jacob Pleiman led the Trojans with 12 points.

Fort Loramie beat Anna 46-26 to advance to the eighth grade championship game. Damon Mescher led the Redskins with 14 points.

The seventh grade championship will be Saturday at 10 a.m. while the eighth grade title game will tip off at 11:15. Both games are at Houston.

