Thursday roundup: Jackson Center beats Houston 44-43 in overtime

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center came back after trailing early and earned a 44-43 overtime win in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

The Tigers trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime but rallied in the second half. The Tigers outscored Houston 9-6 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth to force overtime and then outscored the Wildcats 7-6 in the extra period.

Kennadie Reese and Bryanna Davis each led Jackson Center with 13 points. Reese scored eight points in the second half, including a pair of free throws in overtime. Davis scored a 3-pointer in overtime. The Tigers’ other overtime basket came from Caroline Frieders, her only two points of the game.

Olivia Clark added 12 points for Jackson Center, including a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter. Jackson Center made 15 field goals and 10-of-11 foul shots.

Rebekah New led Houston with 18 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats made 15 field goals and 7-of-20 free-throw attempts.

Jackson Center (8-13, 4-8 Shelby County Athletic League) plays next on Saturday at Versailles.

Houston finishes regular season play with a 7-15 record and 3-9 record in SCAL play. The Wildcats will open tournament play in a second-round game on Feb. 21 against the Jackson Center vs. Triad winner.

Anna 46, Fairlawn 21

After taking an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, Anna outscored Fairlawn 15-3 in the second quarter to run away early in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Kiplyn Rowland and Abby Gaydosh added seven each for the Rockets (15-6, 9-3), which have won eight consecutive games.

MaCalla Huelskamp led Fairlawn with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Anna hosts Middletown Madison on Saturday, while Fairlawn will play next on Tuesday at Ridgemont.

New Bremen 39, Parkway 26

New Bremen pulled out to a nine-point lead by halftime and outscored Parkway 12-5 in the fourth quarter to close out a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday.

The Cardinals led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime. Parkway outscored the Cardinals 8-5 in the third to pull within 27-21.

Jane Homan led New Bremen (16-5, 4-4 MAC) with 10 points while Paige Jones added eight. The Cardinals made 13 field goals, eight of which were 3-pointers.

Sydney Crouch led Parkway with 11 points.

New Bremen plays again next Tuesday at Botkins.

Minster 45, New Knoxville 20

After a slow start, Minster outscored New Knoxville 16-4 in the second quarter to jumpstart a big MAC win on Thursday.

Minster led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. After taking a 23-10 halftime lead, the Wildcats outscored the Rangers 16-5 in the third and 6-5 in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 11 points while Taylor Kogge scored nine. Courtney Pregner and Alli Fischer each added six points for the Wildcats (16-3, 7-1 MAC).

Erin Scott led New Knoxville (6-15, 0-9) with seven points.

Minster hosts St. Marys on Saturday, while New Knoxville wraps up regular season play next Thursday at Marion Local.

Lehman Catholic 55, Lima Perry 37

Lehman Catholic made quick work of Lima Perry in Northwest Central Conference action on Thursday.

Lehman led 15-2, 29-9 and 43-23 at the quarter breaks.

Alanna O’Leary had 15 points and four steals, while Maddy McFarland added 14 points and eight rebounds. Lauren McFarland had seven rebounds and three assists, Anna Cianciolo dished out four assists and Rylie McIver added three assists and four steals.

The Cavaliers are 10-11 overall and 5-2 in the NWCC. Lehman will close the regular season Saturday, hosting Indian Lake.

Riverside 76, Springfield Northeastern 68

Riverside won a high-scoring game on senior night on Thursday to improve to 9-11 overall.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Shelby Giles scored 18 points and Lauryn Sanford added 16 points and five assists.

Hayley Suchland led the Jets (4-16) with 38 points.

The Pirates return to action on Monday at Mechanicsburg.

Anna beats Fairlawn while Minster, New Bremen earn MAC wins