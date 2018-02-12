Posted on by

Associated Press state girls polls: Versailles, Minster remain ranked in D-III, D-IV


Staff report

Versailles’ Danielle Winner, right, fights for a rebound with Tippecanoe’s Brooke Aselage during a nonconference game on Jan. 6.


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Versailles and Minster are ranked in Division III and IV, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state girls basketball polls.

Versailles remains at No. 1 in Div. III. The Tigers (21-1) wrapped up regular-season play last week with wins over St. Henry and Jackson Center. They open tournament play on Feb 17 against Dixie on Saturday.

Minster (17-3) earned wins over New Knoxville and St. Marys last week. The Wildcats, which moved up from No. 5 in last week’s poll to No. 4 this week, travel to Wapakoneta on Tuesday and Fort Recovery on Thursday.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Cent. (5) 20-2 148
2. Canton McKinley (4) 19-1 146
3. Dublin Coffman (5) 21-1 142
4. Newark (4) 21-1 131
5. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 101
6. Solon 19-2 98
7. Mason (1) 19-3 82
8. Stow-Munroe Falls 19-2 64
9. Wadsworth 18-2 45
10. Tol. Notre Dame 17-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II
1. Beloit W. Branch (15) 21-0 176
2. Bellevue 20-1 133
3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 16-2 118
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 20-2 108
5. Trotwood-Madison 19-2 93
6. Tol. Rogers 17-3 83
7. Germantown Valley View 19-2 79
8. Zanesville Maysville 18-2 60
9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19-3 51
10. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (13) 21-1 163
2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3) 18-0 131
3. Kirtland 21-0 114
4. Doylestown Chippewa 20-0 104
5. Archbold (1) 19-1 87
6. Cols. Africentric 19-3 79
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 19-1 74
8. Waynesville 21-1 65
9. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 41
10. Minford 20-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Waterford (11) 20-1 171
2. Ottoville (4) 19-1 164
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3) 22-0 140
4. Minster 17-3 117
5. Fairfield Christian 18-2 104
6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 18-2 75
7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-4 42
8. Ft. Recovery 15-4 38
9. Cornerstone Christian (1) 15-5 35
10. Arcadia 17-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13.

