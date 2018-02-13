Monday roundup: Russia survives Houston upset bid

HOUSTON — Houston nearly knocked off Shelby County Athletic League leader Russia on Monday night, but the Raiders held on for a 57-52 win.

Russia (13-6, 10-1 SCAL) is in first place in the league with a one-game lead over Fort Loramie (19-2, 9-2) and Anna (17-4, 9-2). The league title will come down to Friday’s game in Russia when Fort Loramie comes to town.

Russia led Houston 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. The Raiders used a 19-15 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull within 44-41, but Russia closed out the game with a 13-11 scoring advantage in the fourth.

“We played really well for most of the game, but had a few mental lapses on defenses that really hurt us,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “Give Russia all the credit; they played really hard.”

Jack Dapore led Russia with 18 points while Jordan York scored 15. Mason Dapore added eight. Russia scored 22 field goals and made 9-of-17 free-throw attempts.

Jarron Douglas led Houston with 15 while Jon Leist scored 10. The Wildcats made 22 field goals and 4-of-6 free-throw attempts.

Houston (3-17, 1-10) played at Bradford on Tuesday in nonconference action and travels to Jackson Center on Friday to wrap up regular-season and SCAL play.

Delphos St. John’s 65, New Knoxville 44

Delphos St. John’s dominated from the start in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Monday.

The Bluejays led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, 41-20 at halftime and 52-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Jonah Lageman led St. John’s with 18 points while Nathan Tinnerman scored 14. The Rangers made 18 field goals and three foul shots.

Jared Wurst led St. John’s with 16 points.

New Knoxville (6-11, 1-4 MAC) returns to action on Friday at home against Marion Local.

Girls basketball

Mechanicsburg 54, Riverside 36

Mechanicsburg jumped out to a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and gradually pulled away from there in a nonconference game on Monday.

The Indians led 27-19 at halftime and 39-30 at the end of the third quarter. Mechanicsburg closed out the win with a 15-6 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Pirates made 14 field goals and 5-of-11 free-throw attempts.

Elly Schipfer led Mechanicsburg with 23 points. The Indians made 18 field goals and 13-of-19 free-throw attempts.

Riverside (9-12) will travel to Bradford on Thursday for a nonconference game.

New Knoxville boys, Riverside girls lose