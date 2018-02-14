Bowling update: Sidney boys finish second, girls third in GWOC North

GREENVILLE — Sidney’s bowling teams wrapped up regular season play with wins over Greenville at Treaty Lanes on Tuesday. The boys squad beat Greenville 2,278-2,072 while the girls team beat the Green Wave 1,590-1,550.

Sidney’s boys team finishes the season 16-2 overall and 13-2 in GWOC American League play. The Yellow Jackets were second in American North Division behind league-leading Butler (16-2, 14-1).

Jaxon Rickey had a 443 series on Tuesday. Damion Phillis had a 393 series, Sean Martin had a 381 series and Drake Cromes had a 215 game.

“We were without Austin (Simon) tonight. He was out sick,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “So it was nice to see the other players step up tonight and take down Greenville. …I think our team has been bowling very well as of late. We now have tournament time coming up soon, and I think we are ready to go. I’m excited to see how we perform.”

Sidney’s girls finish 8-10 overall and 8-7 in league play. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the six-team American North.

Jenna Beatty had a 379 series on Tuesday while Jenesis Jones had a 295 series and Courtney Bridenbaugh had a 240 series.

“Girls bowled well tonight,” Knoop said. “Lane conditions weren’t the easiest, but they hung in there and won the match.

“Finishing with a winning record in the GWOC is good. We had a very slow start in the early part of the year, but we have been improving quite a bit. I’m eager to see how we perform during tournament time as well.”

The squads will play next on Saturday at the GWOC postseason tournament at Poelking South Lanes in Dayton.

Yellow Jackets lose to Butler

Both the boys and girls teams lost to Vandalia-Butler on Friday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

The Aviators’ boys squad won by four pins, 2,408-2,404.

Austin Simon led the team with a 534 series while Phillis had a 441 series and Finke had a 387 series.

“This loss stings,” Knoop said. “If we won tonight, we would have clinched a share of the GWOC North title. We wanted to revenge our first loss of the season when we went to Butler. I think we have a very good team, and I think we can still do big things the rest of the season.”

Butler’s girls won 2,117-1,772.

Beatty had a 418 series while Smith had a 299 series and Bridenbaugh had a 281 series.

“Even with the loss tonight, I thought we did a good job,” Knoop said. “This is the second-highest scoring total we have had on the year. The improvement is there. I think most people can see that… I think we are peaking at the right time with tournament play coming up.”

Squads beat Greenville on Tuesday, lost to Butler last Friday