Swimming update: Several Sidney boys qualify for district meet

Sidney’s boys swimming team had several members qualify for districts at the Division I sectional meet last Saturday at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Three relays and two individuals in three events qualified. The 200 Free and 200 Medley relays with Jaden Humphrey, Caleb Johnson, Collin McClain and Chase VanTilburgh qualified for districts, which will be held at Miami University Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. The group finished second in the 200 Free and fourth in the 200 Medley.

The 400 Free relay with Logan Searcy, Brennan McClain, Caleb Johnson and Collin McClain also qualified. Chase VanTilburgh was second in the 50 Free and is seeded third at districts. He also won the 100 Breaststroke at and is seeded 15th at districts. Collin McClain was third at sectionals in the 100 Free and is seeded 22nd at districts.

There are four sectionals in the southwest Ohio district, and the top two finishers at each sectional are automatic qualifiers, plus 24 at large for individual events. In relays, the top two finishers are automatic with 16 at large with the top times.

Also in the 50 Free on Saturday, Logan Searcy came in 13th. Badin Brewer came in 12th in the 100 Free.

Brennan McClain was 10th in the 200 Free and Kazuma Okada was 16th. Breenan McClain was eighth, Weslee Brubacker was 11th, Tyler Overholser was 15th and Pradyumma Maladkar was 16th in the 500 Free.

Jaden Humphrey was eighth in the 100 Back, Searcy was 13th and Nathan Johnson was 16th.

Colin Freistuhler was 13th in the 100 Breast and Okada was 13th in the 100 Fly was Christman was 15th. Humphrey was sixth in the 200 IM while Eli Christman was 12th and Bradn Guinther was 15th.

“The exciting part of the meet was to see all the PBT (personal best times) plus that Sidney has freshman that not only scored, but had PBT and qualified for districts,” Sidney coach Mary Jannides said. “The future of the team looks bright with these young men.”

The freshmen on the team that qualified for districts are Humphrey and Brennan McClain. Scoring for the team at sectionals were Badin Brewer, Braden Guinther, Pradyumma Maladkar, Kazuma Okada, and Tyler Overholser.

Several girls competed in sectional events on Saturday.

Logan Frasure was 10th in the 50 Free while Lydia Brewer was 13th and Madelyn Jennings was 16th in the 100 Free. Rebekah Roller was 12th in the 200 Free. Lina Thiele came in 10th in the 100 Breast while Silvia Lonnberg was 11th.

The 200 Free Relay of Brewer, Jennings, Lindsey Carr and Frasure was seventh, while the same group was eighth in the 400 Free Relay.

Brewer, Lina Thiele, Frasure and Jennings came in ninth in the 200 Medley Relay.

“The girls team is a young team also with 16 underclassmen returning next year which should make an interesting and better team,” Jannides said.

Boys, girls squads beat Piqua

Sidney hosted Piqua on Jan. 21 at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA pool. Both the boys and girls squads knew the stakes were high and did their best to bring the all-sports trophy points to Sidney, and both did just that.

The boys easily handled Piqua with a 130-18 win. The girls handed a defeat to Piqua as well with a score of 90-74.

Jannides told the girls that this would be a tough meet and in order to bring home a win, they would have to win at least one relay and place high in the individual events.

“The girls did the job,” Jannides said. “They took second, third, and fourth in almost all events.”

The 200 Free Relay of Lydia Brewer, Jenny Barnes, Madelyn Jennings and Logan Frasure finished first with a 2:03.21. The B relay of Lina Thiele Caroline Gallimore, Rebekah Roller and Lindsey Carr took second with a 2:09.14. Silvia Lonnberg was the only girl to finish first in an individual event when she won the 100 Breaststroke, and teammate Ariana Bolin finished fourth.“

The remainder of the meet results for the girls saw the team of Duda Viana, Lina Thiele, Rebekah Roller and Lindsey Carrr place second and Delaney Wilson, Silvia Lonnberg, Alix Grieshop and Calista Reese place third in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

In the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, Lydia Brewer, Lindsey Carr, Madelyn Jennings and Logan Frasure took second and Emily Jones, Tiffany Behr, Lina Thiele and Jennifer Barnes took third.

The individual events saw Emily Jones in second, Tiffany Behr in third and Sara Gibson in fourth in the 200 Yard Freestyle. In the 100 Yard Freestyle, Logan Frasure finished second and Lydia Brewer 3rd.

The 50 Yard Freestyle ended with Lindsey Carr in second, Madelyn Jennings in third and Caroline Galllimore in fifth. The 500 Yard Freestyle ended with Madelyn Jennings second, Emily Jones third and Jenna Allen in fourth.

In the 200 Yard IM, Rebekah Roller finished second, Jennifer Barnes finished third and Axil Grieshop finished fourth. Rebekah Roller finished second and Caroline Gallimore third in the 100 Yard Butterfly and Logan Frasure was second, Lydia Brewer was third and Jennifer Barnes fourth in the 100 Yard Backstroke.

The boys placed first and second in all the evening’s relay events. In the 200 Yard Medley Relay it was the team of Wes Brubaker, Colin Friestuhler, Logan Searcy and Nathan Johnson in first and Nobel Zhou, Pradyumna Maladkar, Eli Christman and Badin Brewer in second.

The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay saw Chase VanTilburgh, Caleb Johnson, Jaden Humphrey and Collin McClain in first and Brennan McClain, Badin Brewer, Nathan Jonhson and Logan Seracy in second. The 400 Yard Freestyle was won by the team of Jaden Humphrey, Caleb Johnson, Chase VanTilburgh and Collin McClain with Nathan Johnson, Wes Brubaker, Brennan McClain and Logan Searcy taking second.

The individual events saw Collin McClain first, Caleb Johnson second and Badin Brewer third in the 200 Yard Freestyle. In the 100 Yard Freestyle, it was Chase VanTilburgh first, Jaden Humphrey second and Badin Brewer third.

The 50 Yard Freestyle saw Jaden Humphrey finish first, Nathan Johnson second and Nobel Zhou finish third. The 500 Yard Freestyle was swept with Tyler Overholser in first, Troy Oltman in second and Pradyumna Maladkar in third.

In the 200 Yard IM, Brennan McClain was first and Eli Christman was second. Brennan McClain was also first in the 100 Yard Butterfly, followed by Logan Searcy at second and Wes Brubaker at third. The 100 Yard Backstroke ended with Chase VanTilburgh at first, Wes Brubaker in second and Nobel Zhou in third. Colin Freistuhler finished first in the 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Three relays and two individuals in three events qualified