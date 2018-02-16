Boys basketball: Fort Loramie beats Russia 52-35

RUSSIA — After a close first half, Fort Loramie pulled away from Russia in a Shelby County Athletic League game to earn a 52-35 win on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Fort Loramie, Russia and Anna tie for first place in the SCAL with 10-2 league records as a result of Friday’s game and the Rockets’ 61-50 win over Fairlawn. It’s the first three-way tie since the 1975-76 season, when the same three schools tied for the league title with the same records.

Russia (13-7) has won or shared the SCAL title each of the last five years. It’s the longest streak for any County team since Fort Loramie won the league six consecutive times from 1991 to 1996.

Fort Loramie (20-2) led 26-22 at halftime. Evan Monnier made a basket midway through to pull Russia within 30-28, but the Redskins took control from there.

Evan Berning and Nathan Raterman made free throws to put Loramie up 33-28 before the end of the third, then the Redskins scored the first five points of the fourth.

Tyler Siegel made a basket in the paint and a free throw after a foul and Dillon Braun made a layup off a pass from Berning to put the Redskins up 38-28. Braun had sat on the bench for most of the third quarter after picking up his third foul.

Russia didn’t pull any closer than four points the rest of the game. After Russia pulled within four, the Redskins scored the next 14 points.

Raterman led Fort Loramie with 15 while Tyler Siegel scored 13 and Braun finished with 12.

Fort Loramie took an early 8-3 lead, but Jack Dapore added a basket and a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the game. Siegel hit a basket and Raterman made a put-back at the buzzer to give the Redskins a 12-8 lead.

Raterman hit a 3-pointer with 7:20 left in the second to give the Redskins a 15-10 lead. Fort Loramie led 26-17 late in the quarter, but Russia finished on a 5-0 run. Dapore finished the run with a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to pull the Raiders within 26-22. Dapore scored 15 points in the first half. He was the high scorer for the Raiders, though he didn’t score in the second half.

The teams will start tournament play next week. Fort Loramie is the No. 1 seed in the Piqua Division IV sectional and Russia is No. 2.

The Redskins will face No. 12 Mechanicsburg to open postseason play on Feb. 24. Russia will play the winner of No. 9 Lehman Catholic vs. No. 11 Covington on Feb. 27. All games in the sectional are at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Fort Loramie's Tyler Siegel shoots followed by Russia's Daniel Kearns at Russia. Siegel fell on his back hard during the play. Fort Loramie's Nick Brandewie, left, and Russia's Mason Dapore chase a loose ball during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Fort Loramie boys basketball fans, covered in 50/50 raffle tickets, celebrate after a basket on Friday in at Russia. Fort Loramie's Eli Rosengarten, left, knocks the ball out of the hands of Russia's Evan Monnier during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia.. Also defending is Fort Loramie's Evan Berning, right.

Fort Loramie scored the last 13 points of the game to close out win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

