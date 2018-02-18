Girls basketball: Anna runs away from Arcanum for sectional win

COVINGTON — After a slow start, Anna put Arcanum away for a 41-21 win in a Division III sectional quarterfinal at Covington.

Arcanum, the sectional’s No. 9 seed, started the game well with its best scoring output of the day coming in the opening quarter and trailed Anna 13-10. The No. 6 seed Rockets took off from there and used a 13-4 scoring advantage in the second to build a 26-14 halftime lead.

The Rockets, who were without freshman point guard Ella Doseck, increased their lead to 34-19 in the third quarter on their way to a 20-point victory.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with a game-high 11 points while Emma Freytag and Breah Kuck added seven each. It was the tenth consecutive win for the Rockets (17-6), who will face No. 14 seed Bethel in a second-round game on Thursday at Covington.

Camille Pohl led Arcanum with six points in Saturday’s loss.

With Saturday’s loss, Arcanum finished the season with a 12-11 record.

“I thought we prepared pretty well for Anna,” Arcanum coach Matt Grote said. “I thought we were ready to go. I thought we did a lot of good things, but in the end you’ve got to put the ball in the basket, and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”

Kayla O’Daniel shoots with pressure from Anna’s Macey Huelskamp during a Division III sectional quarterfinal on Saturday at Covington. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_IMGP3501-2.jpg Kayla O’Daniel shoots with pressure from Anna’s Macey Huelskamp during a Division III sectional quarterfinal on Saturday at Covington. Kyle Shaner | AIM Media Midwest

Rockets will face Bethel in second round on Thursday

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

