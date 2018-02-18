Friday roundup: Sidney secures GWOC North title

SIDNEY — Sidney started slow in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game against Greenville on Friday but pulled away fast in the third quarter to a 71-45 win.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets (16-6) claimed a share of the GWOC American North Division title. Vandalia-Butler beat Tippecanoe 86-55 on Friday to also claim a share of the divisional title. Both Sidney and the Aviators finish with 12-3 records in American League play.

Greenville led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter on Friday, but Sidney used a 23-11 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 30-23 halftime lead. Keith Lee and Josiah Hudgins each scored six points in the second to help spark the run.

Andre Gordon scored seven of his 16 points in the third to help lead a 16-7 scoring advantage for Sidney. The Yellow Jackets closed out the game with a 25-15 scoring advantage in the third.

Ratez Roberts scored 16 points for Sidney and had eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals. Gordon led the team with six assists and three steals.

Darren Taborn added 11 points, while Devan Rogers scored seven and had seven rebounds. Sidney shot 27 for 46 (58.7 percent) from the field and had 25 rebounds.

Will Coomer led Greenville with 16 points while Noah Walker added 15 points.

Sidney is the No. 8 seed in the Dayton Division I sectional and will open tournament play against No. 17 Troy at Trotwood-Madison. The Yellow Jackets beat the Trojans twice in American North play in regular season.

Anna 61, Fairlawn 50

Anna used a big fourth-quarter effort to beat Fairlawn on Friday and claim a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title.

The Rockets and Jets were tied 43-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but Wyatt Bensman and Bart Bixler each scored six points in the fourth to help the Rockets put the game away with an 18-7 scoring advantage.

Bensman scored 14 points and made 10-of-12 free-throw attempts in the game. Joel Cathcart added 13 while Bixler scored 12 and Griffin Doseck added 11. The Rockets made 20 field goals and 19-of-27 free-throw attempts.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 17 points while Luke Hickman scored 15. The Jets made 17 field goals and 11-of-15 free-throw attempts.

With the win, Anna tied for first place in the SCAL with Fort Loramie and Russia. Each school had a 10-2 league record.

The Rockets (18-4) are the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and will open tournament play against No. 19 Dixie on Saturday at Vandalia-Butler.

Jackson Center 56, Houston 34

Jackson Center ran away in the second half for an SCAL win on Friday.

The teams were tied 23-23 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored Houston 21-6 in the third and 17-5 in the fourth to secure the victory.

Trent Platfoot scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to help Jackson Center win. Bryce Sosby also added 18 points, seven of which came in the second half. The Tigers made 23 field goals and 6-of-9 free-throw attempts.

Tristin Freisthuler led Houston with eight points, all of which came in the first half. The Wildcats made 13 field goals and 4-of-8 free-throw attempts.

Houston finished the season 4-18 overall and 1-11 in SCAL play. The Wildcats are the No. 22 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and will open tournament play against No. 1 Versailles on Friday at Northmont.

Lehman Catholic 57, Temple Christian 46

Lehman Catholic jumped out to a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday.

The Cavaliers led 17-7, 28-21 and 40-33 at the quarter breaks.

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 18 points, while Preston Rodgers scored 11 and Elliott Gilardi added 10.

Lehman improved to 8-13 overall and 4-3 in the NWCC. The Cavaliers finish league play tied for fourth with Lima Perry.

Upper Scioto Valley 63, Riverside 50

Riverside led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t keep up with Upper Scioto Valley after that. The Rams outscored Riverside 17-11 in the second, 16-14 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth.

“Tonight was a tough battle for us,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “I was proud of the effort our guys gave. We just had a couple of three-minute lulls where we couldn’t get into our offense and their defense forced a lot of turnovers. We had it to two points in the fourth quarter, but again, we had a few bad possessions in a row and they were able to come out with the win.”

Kyle Knight led Riverside with 13 points while Trey Lane and Lane Willoby each added 12. The Pirates shot 18 for 38 (47.4 percent) from the field and 7 of 17 (41.2 percent) from the free-throw line. Upper Scioto Valley won the rebounding battle 28-21.

Riverside finished NWCC play in seventh place with a 3-4 record.

Marion Local 64, New Knoxville 42

Marion Local took an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday.

The Rangers outscored Marion Local 13-11 in the second quarter to eat into the lead a little before halftime. The Flyers closed out the win with a 14-12 scoring advantage in the third and 21-13 advantage in the fourth.

Jonah Lageman and Jared Osborne each scored nine points for New Knoxville. Tyler Mescher led Marion Local with 14 points.

Versailles 67, Coldwater 64

Versailles used a 19-13 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to break a three-game losing streak and earn a MAC win over Coldwater on Friday.

Coldwater led 51-48 heading into the fourth. The Tigers led 20-18 at the end of the first, but the Cavaliers used a 19-16 scoring advantage to take a 37-36 halftime lead.

Keaton McEldowney led Versailles with 24 points, while Justin Ahrens scored 12. McEldowney made four 3-pointers for the Tigers, who finished with ten 3s.

Marcus Bruns led Coldwater with 20 points, including three 3s.

Minster 55, Fort Recovery 44

The Wildcats put away Fort Recovery in the third quarter on Friday to earn a big MAC win. Minster led 9-6 at the end of the first and 22-16 at halftime before using an 18-6 scoring advantage in the third to run away.

Mike Ketner led Minster with 17 points while Isaac Schmiesing scored eight. Ryan Braun led Fort Recovery with 14 points.

Minster shot 24 for 52 (46 percent) from the field and 2 for 5 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats outrebounded Fort Recovery 37-24. The Indians shot 13 for 53 (24.5 percent) from the field and 12 for 21 from the free-throw line.

Delphos St. John’s 48, New Bremen 43

An 18-14 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter helped the Bluejays secure a MAC win on Friday.

St. John’s led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen used a 10-7 scoring advantage in the second and a 13-11 advantage in the third to cut its deficit to 30-29 heading into the fourth.

The Bluejays made 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

Luke Vonderhhar led New Bremen with 14 points. The Cardinals made 16 field goals and 13-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Jared Wurst led St. John’s with 16 points. The Bluejays made 13-of-17 free-throw attempts.

New Bremen (8-12, 3-5 MAC) plays next on Friday at St. Henry.

Anna, Jackson Center earn SCAL wins