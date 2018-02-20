Fort Loramie, Versailles ranked in final AP boys poll

Fort Loramie and Versailles are ranked in the final Associated Press state boys basketball polls of the season.

The Redskins (20-2) finished the season with a win at Russia last Friday. Fort Loramie, which opens tournament play against Mechanicsburg on Saturday at Piqua, finishes regular season ranked No. 4 in Division IV.

Versailles lost to Marion Local last Monday but bounced back to finish the season with wins over Coldwater and Greenville last weekend. The Tigers (18-4) are ranked No. 6 in the final D-III poll. They’ll open postseason play against Houston on Friday at Northmont.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I 1. Solon (14) 20-0 159 2. Cin. Moeller (1) 19-3 123 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (1) 20-1 113 (tie) Upper Arlington (1) 20-1 113 5. Tol. St. John’s 20-1 104 6. Sylvania Southview 19-1 81 7. Cin. Princeton 19-3 47 8. Lakewood St. Edward 17-3 42 9. Logan 19-2 41 10. Hilliard Bradley 20-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington N. 16. Springfield 16. Garfield Hts. 14.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (12) 21-0 150 2. Cols. Beechcroft (4) 20-1 147 3. Poland Seminary (1) 18-1 108 4. Proctorville Fairland 19-3 100 5. Trotwood-Madison 18-3 92 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 18-2 76 7. Thornville Sheridan 18-3 43 8. Cols. Eastmoor 17-5 39 9. Akr. SVSM 11-8 36 10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. VASJ 23. Chillicothe Unioto 19.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12) 22-0 159 2. Cin. Deer Park (2) 21-0 139 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 20-1 122 4. Leavittsburg Labrae (3) 20-0 106 5. Oregon Stritch 19-1 105 6. Versailles 18-4 69 7. Oak Hill 19-2 55 8. Cols. Wellington 16-4 46 9. Genoa Area 17-3 36 10. Cols. Africentric 15-6 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 19. N. Lima S. Range 18.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (13) 22-0 156 2. McDonald (1) 19-1 126 3. Hannibal River 18-1 112 4. Fort Loramie 20-2 103 5. St. Henry 18-3 87 6. Bristol 18-2 71 7. Pettisville 17-2 61 8. Berlin Hiland 16-5 40 9. Cornerstone Christian (3) 12-7 34 10. Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren JFK 24. Richmond Hts. 21. Pandora-Gilboa 16.

Fort Loramie's Evan Berning drives as Minster's Alex Lehmkuhl during a game at Fort Loramie on Jan. 20. Fort Loramie finished the season ranked No. 4 in Division IV in the AP state poll. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Redskins fourth in D-IV, Tigers third in D-III