Fort Loramie, Versailles ranked in final AP boys poll

Fort Loramie and Versailles are ranked in the final Associated Press state boys basketball polls of the season.
The Redskins (20-2) finished the season with a win at Russia last Friday. Fort Loramie, which opens tournament play against Mechanicsburg on Saturday at Piqua, finishes regular season ranked No. 4 in Division IV.
Versailles lost to Marion Local last Monday but bounced back to finish the season with wins over Coldwater and Greenville last weekend. The Tigers (18-4) are ranked No. 6 in the final D-III poll. They’ll open postseason play against Houston on Friday at Northmont.
All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.
|DIVISION I
|1. Solon (14)
|20-0
|159
|2. Cin. Moeller (1)
|19-3
|123
|3. Huber Hts. Wayne (1)
|20-1
|113
|(tie) Upper Arlington (1)
|20-1
|113
|5. Tol. St. John’s
|20-1
|104
|6. Sylvania Southview
|19-1
|81
|7. Cin. Princeton
|19-3
|47
|8. Lakewood St. Edward
|17-3
|42
|9. Logan
|19-2
|41
|10. Hilliard Bradley
|20-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington N. 16. Springfield 16. Garfield Hts. 14.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (12)
|21-0
|150
|2. Cols. Beechcroft (4)
|20-1
|147
|3. Poland Seminary (1)
|18-1
|108
|4. Proctorville Fairland
|19-3
|100
|5. Trotwood-Madison
|18-3
|92
|6. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|18-2
|76
|7. Thornville Sheridan
|18-3
|43
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|17-5
|39
|9. Akr. SVSM
|11-8
|36
|10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|17-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. VASJ 23. Chillicothe Unioto 19.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12)
|22-0
|159
|2. Cin. Deer Park (2)
|21-0
|139
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|20-1
|122
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae (3)
|20-0
|106
|5. Oregon Stritch
|19-1
|105
|6. Versailles
|18-4
|69
|7. Oak Hill
|19-2
|55
|8. Cols. Wellington
|16-4
|46
|9. Genoa Area
|17-3
|36
|10. Cols. Africentric
|15-6
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 19. N. Lima S. Range 18.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (13)
|22-0
|156
|2. McDonald (1)
|19-1
|126
|3. Hannibal River
|18-1
|112
|4. Fort Loramie
|20-2
|103
|5. St. Henry
|18-3
|87
|6. Bristol
|18-2
|71
|7. Pettisville
|17-2
|61
|8. Berlin Hiland
|16-5
|40
|9. Cornerstone Christian (3)
|12-7
|34
|10. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|18-3
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren JFK 24. Richmond Hts. 21. Pandora-Gilboa 16.