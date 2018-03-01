Spring training report: Tech-Talk with Chris Welsh

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Many of you watch Cincinnati Reds baseball all season long on Fox Sports Ohio where a popular pregame segment is “Tech-Talk,” hosted by color analyst and former major league pitcher Chris Welsh. The short clips usually feature a player or umpire providing insights to viewers.

The visual background for Tech-Talk usually includes palm trees, cactus, and an airport. That’s because they’re shot here during spring training at the Reds complex. Early this regular season Welsh’s guests will include outfielder Jesse Winker and pitcher Tyler Mahle who both covered multiple topics during several segments. When you see these, realize that I saw them as they were recorded.

There’s no script. Many topics and sub-topics are spawned and incorporated on the fly. The result is effective but with widely varied timing which is often a no-no in the television business. “Not a problem,” said the former Reds lefty after one extended session. “Some days we could need a short one to fit with our other pregame. Other times we need a longer one. We’re good as long as they stay between about two and four minutes. There’s very little editing involved.”

On TV the “crafty lefthander” appears friendly and potentially approachable if you’d see him on the street or at the ballpark. This accurately defines the Cincinnati native who was originally drafted by the New York Yankees and now resides in northern Kentucky. He and his wife rent a nearby home during spring training “so we can host lots of family and friends.”

When we parted company after the Winker segments I thanked Chris and said, “I’m over 60 and am continuing to learn baseball,” to which he responded, “Same here.”

Stammen debuts

North Star and Versailles HS product Craig Stammen made his exhibition debut on Wednesday against the Dodgers. Now in his second year with the San Diego Padres, the righty reliever breezed through a 1-2-3 frame. He’s set to work again on Sunday.

Hits off major leaguers?

Some readers write to me while I’m here, including Sidney High teacher/coach Greg Snyder, who advised that he got two hits (one each) off of future major league pitchers while growing up in Fort Recovery. Snyder went 2-9 including six strikeouts against Stammen and now retired Cory Luebke (Maria Stein).

Honesty prevailed when Snyder revealed that the two hits combined for just enough distance to get a first down in the sport he now coaches. An offensive coordinator should think in terms of first downs.

Hoying update

Fort Loramie outfielder Jared Hoying continues spring training in Okinawa for his South Korean team. We’ll check in with him next Friday.

With the Reds Dave Ross

Award-winning columnist Dave Ross is covering his 28th consecutive spring training. Look for these reports each Friday until the Reds head back to Cincinnati for opening day.

