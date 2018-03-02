Sidney’s Jenna Beatty qualifies for state bowling

BEAVERCREEK — Sidney’s Jenna Beatty qualified for the girls state bowling tournament earlier this week, while senior Damion Phillis saw his season end in the Division I district meet.

Beatty bowled in the district on Wednesday at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek. She rolled games of 276, 223 and 189 for a 688 series. She broke the Sidney three-game record today as well, which Shelbie Anderson previously had at 641.

Beatty ended up finishing third in the tournament to qualify for state. She will be bowling next Saturdya in Columbus at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

“Beatty is most deserving on earning a spot at state,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “She has put in a ton of work on the lanes, and it has really shown. All she can worry about is going in there and rolling good shots, have fun, and see what happpens. We will all be rooting her on!”

Damion Phillis bowled in the district tournament on Thursday at Beaver-Vu. He rolled games of 165, 171 and 146 for a 482 series.

“Damion’s season is officially over,” Knoop said. “Today didn’t go as planned, but Damion still had a very good senior season. So many kids don’t get to go to districts, and Damion did accomplish that. That’s more than what a lot of kids can say. I hope that he holds his head high, and ultimately realizes how well he’s bowled all year long.”

Damion Phillis sees season end at district meet