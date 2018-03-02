Div. I sectional: Sidney comes up short against Springfield

CENTERVILLE — Sidney nearly came up with the biggest upset in the Dayton Division I sectional this year, but Springfield survived a last second shot-attempt to earn a 63-62 win in a sectional final on Friday.

Sidney junior forward Ratez Roberts was called for a foul against Springfield’s Leonard Taylor with 30 seconds left, and Taylor hit both foul shots to put the Wildcats ahead by one.

The Yellow Jackets called a timeout and set up a last second shot. Sidney’s Andre Gordon took the inbounds pass at halfcourt with about 11 seconds left and dribbled to the right wing, then dribbled around to the left wing and drove inside.

After nearly losing control of the ball, Gordon shot an off-balance fadeaway jumper about 10 feet off the left side of the basket, and it bounced off the backboard at the buzzer.

It was a wild game with multiple lead changes, but Sidney lead for most of the game. The Yellow Jackets were up 19-16 advantage after one quarter, 38-34 at halftime and 53-48 at the end of the third.

“We proved tonight that we can play with anyone,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said. “Our kids played their hearts out. I am so proud of these guys. It was a couple of touch calls that went there way and that was it. Andre had a good look at the hoop on our last possession but could not get it to fall. We just did not back down from them.”

Springfield was in the top 10 in the Div. I state Associated Press poll through the season and finished No. 12. The Yellow Jackets, who were 10-6 after a loss to Trotwood-Madison in mid-January, played with them nose-for-nose.

Roberts was a rebounding and shot blocking machine and also led Sidney in scoring with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks — all while giving up two to three inches to his opponents. Senior center Devan Rogers had 10 points, and while his rebounds were down tonight, he played tough defense against 6-foot-6 post player Leonard Taylor.

Senior guard Ryan Heins had eight points and made two big 3-pointers. His other basket gave Sidney a 51-43 lead with 2:15 left in the third quarter. Springfield forward had two alley-oop dunks by RaHeim Moss, which showcased his explosive offense.

The fourth quarter started with Gordon scoring five points to help give Sidney a 60-55 lead. Gordon finished with 15 hard earned points while being double teamed most of the game.

Springfield closed the gap quickly with both teams not scoring much down the stretch. Sam Towns made a basket to tie it 60-60 with 3:15 left in the fourth, then Taylor hit one foul shot to give Springfield the lead with 1:41 left.

Roberts made a put-back with 33 seconds left to give Sidney a 62-61 lead. But Taylor hit both free throws and Springfield led 63-62.

Willoughby said after he was disappointed in the foul call against Roberts and the lack of a call in Sidney’s last-second attempt. The officiating crew drew anger from both fan bases in the final half of the fourth quarter, and objects were twice thrown onto the court. Some fans were removed by security.

And it came down to the last possession and Andre was a bit short.

The Wildcats advance to the district finals next Saturday at UD Arena. Springfield was led by Moss with 18 points and seven rebounds. Guard Michael Wallace was the other Wildcat in double figures with 16 points.

Darren Taborn hit two 3-pointers in the second to help Sidney retake a lead after the Wildcats opened the quarter with a 7-2 advantage. Roberts hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left in the second to put Sidney ahead by six, but David Sanford hit a basket at the buzzer to cut the lead to 38-34.

Devan Rogers had eight first half points for the Jackets while Taborn tallied nine.

Wallace led Springfield with 11 first half points. Wallace also played a sound defensive game while guarding Gordon, with other defenders helping out.

Sidney’s Darren Taborn shoots as Springfield’s Raheim Moss, left, and Sam Towns defend during the first half of a Division I sectional final on Friday at Centerville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN020318SidBbbLG1-3.jpg Sidney’s Darren Taborn shoots as Springfield’s Raheim Moss, left, and Sam Towns defend during the first half of a Division I sectional final on Friday at Centerville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ratez Roberts drives as Springfield’s David Sanford defends during a Division I sectional final on Friday at Centerville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN020318SidBbbLG2-3.jpg Ratez Roberts drives as Springfield’s David Sanford defends during a Division I sectional final on Friday at Centerville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets miss potential game-winner in final seconds