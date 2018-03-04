Div. III district: Fourth quarter hurts Anna against Williamsburg

SPRINGFIELD — After rallying in the third quarter, Anna fell short of claiming a district title on Saturday.

Williamsburg, which lost its top scorer after she sustained a leg injury, battled back in the fourth quarter to beat the Rockets 48-40 and claim a Division III district title on Saturday at Springfield High School.

Anna was down 16-3 at the end of the first quarter as Williamsburg was hitting shots from just about any spot on the floor. Jessica Chase and Alexis Chase each hit two 3-point shots each to get the lead.

Alexis Chase buried another 3 to give the Wildcats a commanding 24-9 lead early in the second before hurting her leg. She left the game and did not return.

The Rockets rallied, and Macey Huelskamp had a steal and driving layup for two points for Anna to cap off a 9-5 run and bring Anna within 29-18 at the end of the first.

“We were a nervous at the start of the game,” Anna coach Jeff Maurer said. “We just got too far behind and that cost us. In the first half, they seemed to be hitting everything that they threw up at the basket.”

Anna continued its run behind Huelskamp in the third quarter. She hit a shot to give the Rockets a 38-35 lead, but the team couldn’t sustain the momentum.

After some turnovers led to baskets by Jessica Chase, the Wildcats rallied in the fourth.

Emily Brown hit a big 3-pointer to get the fourth quarter started, and after Peyton Fisher scored a basket, Williamsburg was back in control with a 40-38 lead.

The Rockets missed two shots on their next possession. It was the start of offensive troubles that plagued them in the fourth quarter, as they finished with two points after scoring 20 in the third.

Jessica Chase closed out the scoring by hitting two foul shots. She led Williamsburg in scoring with 16 points, with three 3-pointers and 7-for-8 shooting from the foul line. Alexis Chase had 12 points, all from the 3-point line before going down with an injured leg. Brown finished with eight.

Huelskamp had 17 points and six rebounds. Jada Rowland had nine points and seven rebounds,

Anna finished 19-7 overall. The Rockets, which finished 11-13 last year, were 7-6 in early January but rattled off 12 consecutive wins before Saturday’s loss. Saturday’s district game was Anna’s first since 2015.

The Rockets will lose six seniors to graduation, including Huelskamp and Rowland. Huelskamp averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Anna will return several key varsity players, including junior Breah Kuck, who averaged 6.4 points per game.

Rockets finish 19-7 overall after 7-6 start