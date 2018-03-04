Scores Broadcast plans a 6-night, 9-game week of tourney webcasts

Although ScoresBroadcast.com tries to maximize its schedule of online streaming for high school tournament basketball, it rarely gets a chance to webcast a game every single night of the week.

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, could very well cover a half dozen games this week featuring the Versailles girls, in three sectional and regional contests, and the Fort Loramie and Minster girls teams, including a possible regional final meeting on Saturday night. The trio of schools could be highlighted on four separate days starting on Monday when SCORES streams the Tigers district final from Springfield at 6:45 p.m.

The only day the SCORES announce team of Jack Kramer and Chuck McBee has idle is next Sunday, March 11. Nine webcasts are planned between now and then.

Yesterday’s revised southwest district schedule does reduce SCORES coverage by one webcast. The Versailles crowd and other interested fans must now make the 45-minute journey from the University of Dayton (UD) Arena to Springfield High School for boys district and girls regional contests on Wednesday at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

ScoresBroadcast.com begins its pregame coverage of the possible Lady Tigers region semifinal on March 7 at 7:45 p.m.

SCORES will webcast the Anna boys district final from UD on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. An Anna victory means the Rockets could get another shot at the Versailles boys in a regional semifinal. Versailles nipped Anna by two points in December when SCORES had one of its largest regular-season audiences ever.

“A rematch would be great for us. Listenership would be through the roof,” said McBee, color announcer on SCORES, which covers the Shelby County Athletic League (SCAL), Versailles and Minster in the Midwest Athletic Conference, and Sidney and Lehman Catholic high schools.

Fans would love it, too. In late December, when the teams went head-to-head in front of a packed house at Anna, Wyatt Bensman and Justin Ahrens each poured in 29 points. Ahrens won the game on a buzzer-beater ten seconds after Bensman had drilled a well-guarded three-pointer.

“We were hoping to have all four Anna and Versailles boys and girls teams still playing this week,” McBee said. “On Saturday, the Rockets lost to a very good Williamsburg club that featured some of the same young ladies who won the state softball championship last June and then lost to Anna in the volleyball tourney.”

McBee stated that coach Jeff Maurer’s team had an excellent 19-win season and lost only twice after December 30th. He noted that Fort Loramie, Russia and Anna girls teams will make the SCAL race very interesting next year.

Exciting contests can also be expected this Thursday at the Vandalia-Butler girls D-IV regional when local girls teams Minster and Fort Loramie play tough opponents. The Wildcats tangle with Tri-Village in a match between state-ranked squads. The Redskins battle Covington in the second game. These SCORES webcasts are set for 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Russia and Fort Loramie boys teams play in back-to-back district finals at UD on Friday, March 9. SCORES webcast time for the doubleheader is 7:15 p.m. Should the two schools win again, they will lock horns for the third time this season in a D-IV region semifinal at Trent Arena on March 13.

Region finals in D-III and D-IV girls tip off at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 10. SCORES will webcast both regional championships.

“We’re pleased to let everyone know we’re looking forward to a nine-game week of webcasts,” said Kramer, SCORES play-by-play announcer. “But don’t tell my voice that.”

This week will extend to 28 the number of SCORES webcasts over a 16-day period. The free, online service is on pace to cover more high school tourney games in a two-month span than ever before in its 12-year history.

More than 45,000 online users have joined SCORES for its 70 completed webcasts during the 2017-18 school year.

Site will stream Anna’s boys district final on Tuesday