Sidney Board of Education hires latchkey coordinator

SIDNEY — A coordinator was hired for the newly-created latchkey program for Sidney City Schools.

Paige Barker was hired Monday night during the Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. She was given a one-year limited contract from April 1 to June 30, 2018, at $21.64 per hour. She also received a two-year limited contract at $22.29 per hour effective July 1, 2018, to June 20, 2020.

“We had nine applicants apply for the position,” said Superintendent John Scheu. “They were all very well qualified. Paige is our No. 1 choice.”

Barker is currently the after school program coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County since August 2015. She has organized after school sessions for seven elementary schools in Shelby and Darke counties. She has recruited high school volunteers to be “Big Buddies” to the elementary school students.

She is also a house manager at Clear Creek Farm Group Home, a position she’s held since October 2013. She was the food program coordinator for the city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department from May 2010 to May 2016.

She has an associate’s degree in social work from Edison Community College. She will receive her bachelor’s degree in social work from Ohio State University, Lima Campus, in May 2018.

Before hiring Barker, the board established the latchkey coordinator’s salary schedule.

The latchkey program will begin with the 2018-19 school year. Before and after school care will be provided for district students in kindergarten through fifth-grade. There will be a variety of planned activities, special projects and enrichment opportunities available for the students.

Full-time (a.m. and p.m.) or part-time (a.m. only or p.m. only) care is available. The weekly rates for the Sidney City Schools latchkey are: full-time rate is $65 per week, each additional child is $40 per week; part-time rate is $43 per week, each additional child is $25 per week.

Latchkey registration is now open and forms can be accessed on the Sidney City Schools website under For Families – www.sidneycityschools.org. Registration forms are also available at each elementary school.

The registration deadline is May 18, 2018. Anyone registering beyond this date should contact the Sidney City Schools Board of Education office at 937-497-2200.

There is a $20 non-refundable registration fee per family. Forms and the $20 registration fee can be returned to the child’s school or mailed to Sidney City Schools, in care of Brooke Gessler, 750 S. Fourth Ave., Sidney OH 45365.

The board accepted two resignations during Monday’s meeting.

Kathy Inman’s resignation due to retirement was approved. Inman is the Sidney High School administrative assistant. Her retirement is effective June 30. She has been with the district for 33 years.

The resignation of Aaron Wright, Sidney Middle School physical education teacher, was also accepted, effective May 25, 2018. Scheu said Wright is moving back to Colorado and following other career opportunities.

Stacey Windle was given a one-year contract as a home instruction tutor on an as-needed basis. She will be paid $26.11 per hour.

Two substitutes were also employed on one-year contracts. Candace Hart was hired as a substitute custodian at $13.59 per hour. Shannon O’Lary was hired as a substitute aide at $11.34 per hour.

Mike Lochard, Shelby County United Way board president, presented the district with a Donor Silver Award for being a Top 10 campaign fundraiser in 2017. The district raised $42,255 in the UW campaign. Lochard said students in Sidney City Schools benefit from United Way programs every day.

“These programs would not be possible without the support of the community,” said Lochard, who also commended Athletic Director Mitch Hoying for the Turf’s Up program.

“We take the campaign very seriously,” said Scheu.

Scheu recognized Nobel Zhou, who is the state champion for the American Legion Americanism and Government Test. Since 1970, said Scheu, the high school has had 31 state champions.

Parent Fred Gillenwater, of Sidney, thanked the district for holding an assembly instead of a walkout last week in honor of the students killed in Florida.

“My daughter said she was not comfortable with walking out,” said Gillenwater. “She liked the assembly and said she felt safe. We were honored at the way it was handled.

“I’d like to commend the superintendent who was concerned for the well being and safety of our students,” he said. “And she told me it was closed with prayer. I was elated by that.”

No action was taken following an executive session to discuss an employee evaluation and discussion of security arrangements for the district.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, April 2, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

