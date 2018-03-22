Hill named SSEP executive director

SIDNEY — A new executive director has been hired by the Board of the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP).

Jim Hill has been hired as the executive director, replacing Mike Dodds as he retires from his career in economic development. Since the inception of SSEP in 1983, Sidney and Shelby County have seen growth and success in economic development.

Since the inception of SSEP in 1983, Sidney and Shelby County have seen growth and success in economic development, due to the leadership of its executive directors. Under Dodd’s direction Shelby County now has certified, shovel-ready sites for new industrial development. Also, in 2012 the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County was formed after businesses shared their concerns about a lack of qualified workers.

“Even though it is going to be difficult to say ‘good-bye’ to Mike, who has successfully led SSEP since 2006, it is also a great time to start a new chapter for the future growth of Shelby County,” said Mick Given, board president. “Jim has worked in this region throughout his career and has extensive knowledge of economic development in our area. In addition, Jim has experience in workforce development, which will be a good fit in working with Deb McDermott who is our director of the Workforce Partnership initiative.”

Hill has served as economic development director in Miami and Darke counties, the business incubation manager at The Entrepreneurs Center in Dayton, and most recently he successfully led the Sinclair Community College launch of Ohio TechNet, a collaborative effort to create and deliver a new, innovative, competency-based model for advanced manufacturing training.

Hill will start his new role with SSEP on April 23.

“Shelby County is the home to strong communities, world-class companies, and a robust agriculture heritage,” said Hill. “I’m excited to work with community, school and business leaders to continue on a pathway of growth. I am also very impressed with the early innovation by business leaders that led to the formation of the Workforce Partnership. It is an example of leadership and collaboration to meet the critical needs of both businesses and employees.

“Shelby County has maintained the highest percentage of manufacturing jobs in the entire state and is home to two of the top manufacturing employers in the Dayton region. That doesn’t happen by accident – it is an impressive achievement! The Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership is healthy and positioned well for the future. I commend Mike Dodds for his many achievements and years of leadership in the community,” said Hill.

“The SSEP Board is looking forward to Mr. Hill hitting the ground running to help Shelby County continue to move economic development initiatives forward into the future,” said Given.

Hill http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_HillJim_18.jpg Hill