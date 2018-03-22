Auglaize DD launches 65th anniversary campaign

NEW BREMEN — The Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CBDD) announced the launch of Empower * Include * Achieve: 65 Years of Supports — a yearlong recognition of the 65th anniversary of the Auglaize CBDD.

The launch of the 65 year anniversary logo coincides with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with a statewide theme of Celebrate CommUNITY.

“We believe the statewide ‘celebrate community’ theme ties in very nicely with our local 65th anniversary theme,” said Renee Place, superintendent of the Auglaize CBDD. “The Auglaize School which was created in 1953 was a grassroots effort; led by parents and supported by the community. As the school grew and evolved into the Auglaize County Board of DD, as enacted by the Ohio General Assembly in 1967, the Auglaize County community has continued to support its citizens with developmental disabilities in living life to the fullest.”

The CBDD kicked off its celebration at Monday night’s board meeting with the unveiling of the 65th anniversary logo. Auglaize County Commissioner, Don Regula, presenting a proclamation of recognition signed by fellow commissioners, John Bergman and Doug Spencer.

In line with the campaign theme, individuals served by the CBDD shared their stories of being empowered and included while working to achieve their goals. Laura Boice, of St. Marys, presented samples of her artwork and talked about the opportunities she has had to develop her skills. With help from her providers and support from her team, Boice took watercolor classes and will soon start acrylic classes. Boice has been approached by several people about purchasing her paintings.

Also in attendance Monday night from St. Marys were housemates, Jason Potter and Dale Sprague. The gentlemen shared a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the ways in which they have been empowered to live with greater independence with support from friends, family and the Auglaize CBDD.

“The stories we heard tonight reflect the many changes the County Board has experienced throughout the years,” said Place. “We have gone from being the provider of services to the funder, administrator and coordinator of services. This has occurred not only has legislation has changed, but also as perceptions about people with developmental disabilities have changed. Through education, employment, and community engagement, more and more people are feeling empowered to achieve their goals.”

The Auglaize CBDD serves approximately 300 eligible children and adults in Auglaize County through a wide range of programming, supports and services. Its mission is to ensure individuals with developmental disabilities have access to quality supports, providing them opportunities to live, work, learn and play in our community. For additional information, follow the Auglaize CBDD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/auglaizedd.

Laura Boice, of St. Marys, receives assistance from Service & Support Administrator Amanda Seigle, talking to the Auglaize Board of DD members about her love of painting. St. Marys residents Jason Potter and Dale Sprague share a PowerPoint presentation with the Auglaize Board of DD members about their move from living with family to getting their own apartment.