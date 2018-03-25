New Bremen honors hometown heroes

NEW BREMEN – A mother’s mission to honor her son has resulted in veterans being remembered in New Bremen.

Diane Naseman created the Hometown Heroes street banner program in memory of her son, Brian K. Naseman, who was killed in 2009 in Taji, Iraq, while he serving in the Army National Guard and for her husband, the late Richard Naseman, who served in the Vietnam War era.

“Veterans deserve all the recognition they can get, for their sacrifices as well as the sacrifices of their families,” said Naseman.

Applications are being accepted until April 15 for inclusion in the Memorial Day Hometown Heroes street banner program, now in its second year. Veterans Day applications will continue to be accepted thereafter.

Last year, for the Memorial Day holiday, there were 20 street banners featuring 40 New Bremen community members who have served in the military. By Veteran’s Day, an extra 16 banners were displayed.

Naseman said the double-sided heavy-duty red vinyl 16 inch wide by 45-inch long banners will feature the name, rank, branch of service, years of service, and war or era, with one veteran on each side. There will also be space for special awards such as the Purple Heart.

Banners will be on display one full week before Memorial Day through the 4th of July weekend and again a week before and through Veterans Day.

Order forms can be picked up at the New Bremen American Legion Post 241 or Schwieterman’s Pharmacy in New Bremen. Otherwise, forms can be gotten by contacting Naseman at 419-305-9597 or rjdln@nktelco.net. The cost is $50 for one side and $100 for two sides. To qualify to be on a banner, a person would be a living or deceased New Bremen resident who served in the military, a living or deceased member of the American Legion Post 241, or a New Bremen school graduate. Military service members can be active or retired.

By Sandra Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

