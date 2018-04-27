How does your garden grow?

Sharing a laugh while looking over the new Elmwood Community Gardens are, left to right, Emilie Britton, of New Bremen, Elmwood Assisted Living Director of Administrative Services Chad Henning, of St. Marys, and Cheryl Brown, of New Bremen. Britton and Brown will be taking over plots in the garden. Britton will garden a plot by herself while Brown will be taking over a plot for her company Auglaize Indurstries which will make the plot open to all of their staff and employees. A grand opening of the garden was Friday, April 27. For information, call 419-977-2711, ext. 1200 or email chenning@elmwoodcommunities.com.

Sharing a laugh while looking over the new Elmwood Community Gardens are, left to right, Emilie Britton, of New Bremen, Elmwood Assisted Living Director of Administrative Services Chad Henning, of St. Marys, and Cheryl Brown, of New Bremen. Britton and Brown will be taking over plots in the garden. Britton will garden a plot by herself while Brown will be taking over a plot for her company Auglaize Indurstries which will make the plot open to all of their staff and employees. A grand opening of the garden was Friday, April 27. For information, call 419-977-2711, ext. 1200 or email chenning@elmwoodcommunities.com. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818Garden.jpg Sharing a laugh while looking over the new Elmwood Community Gardens are, left to right, Emilie Britton, of New Bremen, Elmwood Assisted Living Director of Administrative Services Chad Henning, of St. Marys, and Cheryl Brown, of New Bremen. Britton and Brown will be taking over plots in the garden. Britton will garden a plot by herself while Brown will be taking over a plot for her company Auglaize Indurstries which will make the plot open to all of their staff and employees. A grand opening of the garden was Friday, April 27. For information, call 419-977-2711, ext. 1200 or email chenning@elmwoodcommunities.com. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News