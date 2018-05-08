Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies took a theft report at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-12:28 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 1750 River Road in Orange Township on the report of an attempted burglary.

MONDAY

-9:17 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the report of neighbor trouble at 16818 Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 6152 Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a TV.

-7:36 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched on the report of neighbor trouble at 5270 Frazier Guy Road in Washington Township.

-5:17 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to assist the Sidney Police Department Ranger with three individuals at 2722 S. Vandemark Road.

-5:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies and Botkins Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at mile-marker 104 on Interstate 75 south with a traffic stop involving an individual with a warrant.

-4:38 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 21900 block of Miami Shelby Road in Green Township on the report of a threat.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 14566 Harmon Road in Franklin Township on the report of a theft from a bank account.

-3:17 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to Purpose Driven Motors on state Route 47A in Turtle Creek Township on the report of an identity theft.

-1:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to West Mason Road at state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-10:17 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Anna Schools on McRill Way in Dinsmore Township.

-10:07 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 1324 Rangeline Road in Loramie Township on the report a vehicle had trespassed and caused damaged to the crop on the property.

-9:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to 13765 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of a theft.

-9:29 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Sidney.

SATURDAY

– 1:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. A deputy on patrol discovered railroad access gate on the 1000 block of River Road had been forced open. CSX Railroad was contacted concerning the damage.

FRIDAY

-10:25 p.m.: vandalism. Kevin L. Muhlenkamp, 4131 State Route 362, Fort Loramie, reported someone threw a rock from a vehicle and broke off the top of his mailbox. Damage was set at $75.

Crashes

Stephen Jeffrey Vennemeyer, 52, 3815 Russia Versailles Road, Russia, was cited with OVI after a motorcycle crash on Sunday at 12:14 a.m.

Vennemeyer was traveling northbound on Russia Road when he turned right onto Russia Houston Road and then went off the southeast corner edge of the intersection. When his motorcycle re-entered the roadway, the road edge caused the bike to become airborne. The vehicle then returned to the pavement, slid and veered off the right side of Russia Houston Road, then came back onto the roadway, overturned and caused both riders to be ejected.

Vennemeyer was transported by Houston Rescue to Wilson Health. His passenger, Michelle S. McNamara, 28, 309 Doering St., Sidney, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

• Joseph Dale Saunders, 20, 245 W. North St., Sidney, was cited for driving while texting following a two-vehicle crash Saturday at 11:53 a.m.

According to the report, Saunders was eastbound on state Route 29 when the vehicle began to cross over the center line into oncoming traffic. Haley R. Hageman, 22, 1147 State Route 589, Sidney, was traveling westbound on state Route 29 and attempted to swerve out of the path of Saunders’ vehicle.

Hageman’s vehicle was struck nearly head on. Saunders’ vehicle spun to a halt facing west as Hageman’s vehicle slid off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole with its passenger side. Her vehicle came to rest facing north in the lanes of travel.

Hageman was transported to Wilson Health by Perry Port Salem Rescue.

Saunders’ 2009 Ford Contour was disabled in the crash. Hageman’s 2015 Ford Explorer was disabled in the crash also.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of Shroyer Road in Jackson Township.

-7:33 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9900 block of Dawson Road in McLean Township.

-2:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-2:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the 400 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-11:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-7:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-4 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19000 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

SUNDAY

-3:01 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Maplewood Fire and Deputies responded to the 11200 block of Shroyer Road in Salem Township on the report of a go-kart crash.

Anna firefighters take Gabriel Davis Ludington, 16, of Botkins, to a waiting Careflight helicopter. The person was injured when the four wheeler they were riding crashed into a utility pole at 15960 Meranda Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6. Shelby County Sheriff's deputies look over a four wheeler that ran into a utility pole seriously Gabriel Davis Ludington, 16, of Botkins, who was transported by Careflight from the scene. The crash occurred at 15960 Meranda Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6. Anna firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

