Students live history at Fairlawn

SIDNEY — Second- and third-graders at Fairlawn Local School recently presented a living history museum and a mini-musical, “On the Shoulders of Giants.”

The students selected, researched and represented people of influence in world history. Families, friends, and teachers attended the performance and watched as the characters in the living history museum came to life, giving small speeches.

The Living Museum was followed by the mini-musical, which featured seven songs about the power of change, innovation and the importance of kindness and forgiveness.

Music Director Sonya Phillips said about the play, “It is very important that our students understand that the way they treat others and how they choose to pursue their passions can greatly influence the world around them. They hold limitless potential for positive change, and Fairlawn encourages them all to realize how wonderfully capable they really are.”

Participating students were Kyla Jutte as Sacagawea, Coley Christy as Rosa Parks, Olivia Graham as Amelia Earhart, Garrett Maddy as James Naismith, Ava Daniels as Betsy Ross, Amelie Phillips as Anne Frank, Cheyenne Woodell as Annie Oakley, Amanda Roush as Helen Keller, Madalyn Gillman as Susan B. Anthony, Makaylie Martin as Michael Jackson, Adam Runyan as Frank Lloyd Wright, Drake Huelskamp as Neil Armstrong, Megan Swiger as Edith Wharton and Piper Miller as Aretha Franklin.

Also Ian Freeman as Karl Benz, Addison Huelskamp as Betsy Ross, Madison Puthoff as Queen Elizabeth, Ahleah Huffman as Amelia Earhart, Sophia VanMetre as Abraham Lincoln, Johnny Chrisman as William Clark, Kaylee Baker as Amelia Earhart, Jace Jutte as Neil Armstrong, Kealsey Ferguson as Rosie the Riveter, Aubrie Elliott as Betsy Ross, Eva Henderson as Princess Diana, Christopher Strunk as Alexander Hamilton, Kaleigh Carey as Nikola Tesla, Alice Chrisman as Malala Yousafzai, Triston Snider as George Washington and Hayden James as Frank L. Wright.

Also Sarah Patten as Oprah Winfrey, Noah Brautigam as Ralph Baer, Laney Predmore as Joan of Arc, Maddy Miller as Johannes Gutenberg, Caylee Lamb as Marilyn Monroe, Lucas Longmire as Elvis Presley, Dalton Swiger as Oliver Evans, Lincoln Heath as Abraham Lincoln, Olivia Green as Florence Nightingale, Ethan Hollenbacher as John Glenn, Troy Putnam as Ben Franklin, Preston Leighty as John Deere, Caleb Lavey as Christopher Columbus, Jalyn Gillum as Eliza Hamilton, Jared Holkema as John F. Kennedy and Kasey Gorby as Martin Luther King Jr.

Also Ali Bowman as Frida Kahlo, Holly Huelskamp as Queen Victoria, Avah Roediger as Florence Nightingale, Gabrielle Couchot as Bill Gates, Camryn Helber as Coco Chanel, Faith Huelskamp as Ruth Graves Wakefield, Aiden Dziedzicki as Albert Einstein, Nora Lundin as Jeannette Rankin, Zane Hina as Thomas Edison, Meredith Paskiewicz as Queen Elizabeth I, Lilly Scherer as Marie Curie, Ellery Mathis as Harriet Tubman, Ezra Alexander as Sally Ride, Colin Barga as Marquis de LaFayette, Alexis Kinninger as Princess Diana, and Carter Seger as Edward Jenner.

Also Amara Dewberry as Stephanie Kwolek, Emma Wilson as Rosa Parks, Samantha Wheeler as Clara Barton, Zachary Latimer as Thomas Jefferson, Riley Gorby as Malala Yousafzai, Chance Shank as George Washington, Colton Keener as Iqbal Masih, Gage Turner as Mickey Mantel, Gerald Aceredo as Alexander Graham Bell, Relissa Mills as Nikola Tesla, Daisy Vondenhuevel as Henry Ford, Corbin Lewis as Wilbur Wright, Addyson Wesbecher as Sacajawea, Madyson Hooker as Billie Holiday, Eli Jones as Albert Schweitzer, Madelyn Lavey as Pocahontas, Lily Driskell as Pcoahontas, Matthew Caudill as Crispus Attucks and Areanna Walker as Mother Teresa.