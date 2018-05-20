Congratulations Riverside Class of 2018

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2018 line up in the hallway as they wait for Friday night’s graduation ceremony to begin.

Salutorian Kearstin Courter and classmate Ashley Plank take a selfie before the Friday night’s graduation ceremony at Riverside High School in DeGraff.

Members of the Class of 2018 at Riverside High School hang out one last time before graduation ceremonies begin Friday night.

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2018 get ready to move their tassels at the end of the graduation ceremony Friday night.

The Riverside High School band performs the processional directed by Matthew Steed during Friday night’s graduation ceremony.

Caps are thrown into the air at the end of the graduation ceremony Friday night honoring the Class of 2018 at Riverside High School.

Riverside High School Class of 2018 valedictorian Jason Yoder speaks to the fellow classmates, parents, family and faculty members during Friday’s graduation ceremony.

Kayla Biddle gives Superintendent Scott Mann a hug as she receives her diploma Friday night.

Riverside High School Principal Kelly Kauffman talks to the Class of 2018 during graduation ceremonies Friday night.

An audience member snaps a photo on her phone during the 2018 Riverside High School graduation ceremony Friday night.

Alexis Snow receives a United States Army G.I. BIll of $86,812 from Bellefontaine Army recruiter Ben Bianchini during Friday night’s graduation ceremony at Riverside High School.