Congratulations Sidney High School Class of 2018

Sidney High School graduate Noah Ulrey gives a peace sign while standing in front of the scoreboard at Sidney Memorial Staduim during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Ryan Heins, a member of the Sidney High School Class of 2018, has a little fun before the start of graduation ceremonies Saturday morning at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Sidney High School Class of 2018 member Ashley Strunk enters the football stadium for Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Jenna Beatty peeks around her classmates while looking for someone in the stands during Saturday’s graduation ceremony for Sidney High School’s Class of 2018.

Andrew Blackford strikes a pose during Saturday’s graduation ceremony for Sidney High School’s Class of 2018.

Sidney High School senior Kristen Brunswick receives her diploma from Sidney City Schools Board of Education Vice President Richard “Chip” Hix during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

A memorial chair was placed at Sidney High School’s graduation ceremony in memory of Kacey Swiger, who was killed in a car crash in December 2017. She was a member of the Class of 2018.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education Vice President Richard “Chip” Hix presents a diploma to Lucas Finke during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Sidney High School Senior Ayla Shropshire waves to friends and family members as she walks into Sidney Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Members of Sidney High School’s Class of 2018 march into Sidney Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

The Sidney High School band performs prior to the beginning of Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

The stands were filled with family and friends of Sidney High School’s Class of 2018 for Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

A U.S. Marine leads the way as law enforcement officials, Superintendent John Scheu and Sidney City Schools Board of Education members walk into Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

The Class of 2018 walks into Sidney Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

A graduate walks off the stage after receiving her diploma Saturday.

Sidney High School’s Class of 2018 walks into the football stadium Saturday at the beginning of the graduation ceremony.

Sidney High School Interim Principal Brooke Gessler addresses the Class of 2018 during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Sidney High School’s Class of 2018 listen as the graduation ceremony begins Saturday.