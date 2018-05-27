Lehman seniors receive their diplomas

Lehman Catholic High School senior guidance counselor Kate Schulze presents scholarships during Sunday’s graduation ceremony.

Members of Lehman Catholic High School’s faculty attended Sunday’s graduation ceremony.

Lehman Principal/CEO Denise Stauffer delivers welcome speech during Sunday’s graduation ceremony.

Susan M. Gibbons, Catholic Schools superintendent, delivers remarks as the seniors look on.

Senior Valedictorian Melanie Brunner delivers her speech during Sunday’s graduation ceremony.

Lehman Catholic High School’s band plays the “Alma Mater” during Sunday’s graduation ceremony. The band is directed by Frank Neville Jr.

Lehman Catholic High School faculty congratulates the seniors in receiving line after gradation Sunday afternoon.

Senior Caitlin Swallow poses for a family photo with her sisters Taylor, left, and Ava, right, after graduation Sunday afternoon.

Chuck Ausman, who is with the West Point Military Academy, presents Certificate of Appointment to Tyler Lachey during Sunday’s graduation ceremony at Lehman Catholic High School.