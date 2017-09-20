Ferguson ships disaster supplies to Florida

SIDNEY — A Ferguson Construction Co. driver left Sidney, Tuesday, Sept. 19, headed to the American Red Cross staging area in Orlando, Florida, with a semi full of much-needed supplies.

“The devastation and destruction of buildings, communities and lives with both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey is beyond anything most of us can imagine,” said Ferguson President Mick Given. “Ferguson hopes to reach out in some small way to aid in the recovery that will take years to complete.”

With the help of Edgewell Personal Care and a trailer donated by Kirk National Lease, 14 skids totaling 672 bottles of water, eight skids of Wet Wipes and two skids of latex gloves are on their way. The Red Cross will be using the donation to make personal care kits and provide clean drinking water to be delivered farther into the state of Florida as supplies arrive.

“It is wonderful that we live in a country with diverse personalities and differences, but when disaster strikes we can come together and unite to help our fellow man,” Given said.

