Search warrant yields $245,000 in drugs

SIDNEY —A search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department, Piqua Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in the arrest of two people and the confiscation of $245,000 in drugs.

According to Sidney Police Captain Jerry Tangeman, on Friday, Jan. 5 2018, at approximately 9 a.m. officers served a narcotic’s search warrant at 1235 St. Marys Ave, Sidney, Ohio. During the search officers’ recovered marijuana, hash, THC products and approximately $245,000 that were concealed in a camper parked behind the residence. Also seized were the camper and a Ford F250 truck. Investigators believe the camper and truck were used as part of a large drug trafficking trade spanning multiple states. The St. Marys Ave. residence was home to parties believed involved with the suspected trafficking enterprise. This search warrant was a result of several months of investigative and undercover work conducted by the Sidney Narcotics Unit.

As a result of this warrant two individuals were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail. Sarah Jones, age 31, of Cave Junction, Oregon, was charged with one count of drug trafficking a felony of the 4th degree. Leon Francis, age 60, who resides at the 1235 St. Marys Ave. residence was charged with one count of drug abuse a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. The investigation is ongoing and other charges on other subjects are likely.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Francis http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Leon-Francis-Sr-copy.jpg Francis Jones http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Sarah-Jones-copy.jpg Jones