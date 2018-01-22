SHS National Honor Society inducts new members

SIDNEY – Twenty-nine juniors and seniors at Sidney High School joined the National Honor Society during an induction ceremony and reception held Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

To qualify for National Honor Society, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better, provide service and leadership in both the school and community and be honest, responsible, fair, courteous, tolerant and cooperative.

NHS AdvisEr Kelly Thorne greeted visitors and introduced Sidney High School Principal Doug Zimmer, who congratulated students on being selected members of the National Honor Society. He thanked the inductees for their commitment to academics, as well as their parents for their support of their children to achieve this honor.

Zimmer introduced Sidney City Schools Superintendent John Scheu who spoke of the character of National Honor Society members, noting that many of the most influential graduates of Sidney High School, who have gone on to be inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor, were members of the society.

Scheu congratulated the students on this prestigious achievement, based not only on academics, but also service, leadership and character. He went on to also recognize the parents for their significant role in helping their child reach this success.

The current NHS officers led the ceremony, speaking about the principles of the society. President Laura Brady spoke about scholarship; Vice President Gavin Miller spoke about service; Secretary Troy Oltman spoke of leadership; and treasurer Erin Luellen spoke about character. A dessert reception followed the ceremony for the new members and their families.

Seniors inducted into NHS included Claire Busse, Morgan Carey, QingQing Chen and Jenna Fields.

Juniors inducted into NHS included Tiffany Behr, Broc Bey, Joseph Bishop, Ariana Bolin, Payton Boshears, Alyssa Chavez, Colin Freistuhler, Sara Gibson, Joshua Harlett, Allie Herrick, Macie Ivey, Caleb Johnson, Landon Johnson, Damien Jones, Alina Kindle, William Klepinger, Ava Money, Madison Osborne, Aidan Smith, Eli Straman, Christian Townsend, Rachel Trudeau, Olivia White, Elaine Wiesenmayer and Emma Wiford.

The new inductees join 36 current members.

The SHS NHS Faculty Council includes Chris Adams, Mitch Hoying, Joanna Hiatt, Mike Keiser, and Ian Klingler.

Being inducted into the Sidney High School National Honor Society are, left to right, Claire Busse, 18, of Piqua, daughter of Rick and Carla Busse, Morgan Carey, 18, daughter of Shanda Green step dad Brian Green and the late Brien T. Carey, QingQing Chen, 18, daughter of Gangqiang Chen and Nenmei Gao, and Jenna Fields, 17, all of Sidney, daughter of Earl and Leslie Fields. The induction reception and ceremony was held Sunday, Jan. 21. Twenty nine students were inducted. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN012517HonorLG.jpg Being inducted into the Sidney High School National Honor Society are, left to right, Claire Busse, 18, of Piqua, daughter of Rick and Carla Busse, Morgan Carey, 18, daughter of Shanda Green step dad Brian Green and the late Brien T. Carey, QingQing Chen, 18, daughter of Gangqiang Chen and Nenmei Gao, and Jenna Fields, 17, all of Sidney, daughter of Earl and Leslie Fields. The induction reception and ceremony was held Sunday, Jan. 21. Twenty nine students were inducted. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News