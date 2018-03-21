Let yourself go

TODAY

• Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave., presents “Beauty and the Beast” today at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 reserved seats, $8 general admission in advance at 498-1161, ext. 132 or by emailing r.wendel@lehmancatholic.com and at the door.

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital hosts a free blood pressure clinic at 4 p.m., a senior supper at 5 p.m. in the Meyer Room of Otterbein St. Marys, 11230 state Route 364, St. Marys, and a talk by Denny Long, “History of Grand Lake St. Marys,” at 5:45 p.m. Meal fee: $7. 419-394-6132.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “The Color Purple” through April 15. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Victoria Theatre Association and Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture present the exhibit, “Visual Voices” through March 30 in the Orchestra Lobby of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do” through March 31. Hours: 7 to 9 p.m., Monday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. Admission and reception, free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts evening story time at 6:30 p.m. Free.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Something Rotten”through Sunday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $26 and up at ticketcenterstage.com.

• Dorothy Love Crafters host a bazaar at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, today and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts and treats for sale. 497-5116.

FRIDAY

• Shelby County Trutees and Fiscal Officers Association hosts its annual fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Beige Building on the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney. Meals: $6 adults, $3 children 11 and under.

• Senior Center Singers present a concert at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave. Free.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Kenny G and The Tenors scheduled for June 28 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Ticekts at www.Rosemusiccenter.com.

• Today is the deadline to register children for Eggquatics Hunt and Easter Egg Dive in the pool at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 900 Parkwood St., scheduled for children 3 to 5 at 11:30 a.m., children 5 to 7 at 12:30 p.m. and children 7 to 10 at 1:30 p.m., Saturday. Fee: $5 YMCA members; $7 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry in the K of C hall, 1300 N. Fourth Ave.,from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children 11 and under.

• Miami County Parks hosts a Souper Walk, a hike and a cup of soup, from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• New Bremen Public Library screens a family-friendly classic movie at 10 a.m. Free.

SATURDAY

• Ohio Vernal Pool Network presents a workshop and exploration of vernal pools at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required at www.ohiovernalpoolnetwork.org. Fee: $35 adults, $20 students, includes lunch.

• Fort Black Order of Eastern Star hosts an Easter spring bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville. Crafts, concessions, vendors. Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photos. Take a camera.

• Woodland Museum, Arboretum and Foundation presents a talk by Dr. Roy E. Finkenbine, “Searching for Jordan Anderson,” at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. Advance registration required at 937-228-3221. Free.

• Maumee State Park, 1400 State Park Road, Oregon, hosts a Marsh Madness hike and celebrates World Frog Day from 10 to 11 a.m. 419-836-7758.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. 36, Conover, presents its fifth annual craft/vendor bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fletcher Lions Pancake, Sausage and Fried Mush Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. Bazaar admission free. Meals, $7 adults, $4 children 12 and under. abgraham.org.

• Sidney Alive hosts an Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 11 a.m. for children 1 to 11. Easter Bunny will attend.

• Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosts an all-abilities Easter egg hunt for all ages at 11:30 a.m. in the ABC Center, 20 E. First St., New Bremen. 419-629-1502.

• Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, hosts an Easter egg hung for children 12 and younger at 10 a.m. Easter Bunny will attend.

• First United Methodist Church of Wapakoneta and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum host a community Easter egg hunt at the museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta, at 10 a.m.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, from 5 p.m. until sold out. Donations accepted. Place large orders in advance at 937-606-0919.

• Miami County Parks hosts a Nature Play Date at 2 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a tea party for grandmothers and their granddaughters in grades 3-5 at 1 p.m. Advance registration required at 492-8354.

• Jay and Mary’s Book Store, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, hosts a book-signing by Christy Shell from 2 to 4 p.m.

• Wright State University hosts ArtsGala in the Creative Arts Center on campus in Fairborn from 6 p.m. to midnight. Performances, food, exhibits. Tickets: $250 at 937-775-5512.

• Wilson Health Foundation hosts a casino night fundraiser in the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, 9900 Sidney-Freyburg Road, at 6 p.m. Dinner, casino games, live and silent auctions. Tickets: $100-$200 at www.wilsonhealth.org.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts a Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Conservation group booths, unit tours, refreshments. 937-698-6493.

• Osgood Volunteer Firefighters host their annual chicken noodle soup and sandwich dinner and raffle in the Osgood American Legion, 228 North St., Osgood, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted.

• Fort Loramie Community Fire Department hosts at Easter egg hunt for children in preschool through third grade at 1 p.m. in the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park. Free.

• Minster Journeyman’s Club hosts at Easter egg hunt for children 8 and younger at 1:30 p.m. in Four Seasons Park, Minster. Free.

• Miami County Parks presents a Naturalist Adventure SEries program for families, “Rock Hounds,” from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Sidney American Legion, 1265 4th Ave., hosts a Palm Sunday brunch, open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals: $9 adults, $5 children 6 to 12. Children 5 and under, free. 492-6410.

MONDAY

• Wittenberg University presents the William A. Kinnison Endowed Lecture by Pulitzer Prize-winner Annette Gordon-Reed at 7:30 p.m. in the Weaver Chapel on campus, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Free. 937-327-7363.

• New Bremen Public Library offers an afternoon of Fun and Games at 1 p.m. and Move and Groove to the Music for children in grades K-3 at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Move and Groove at 419-629-2158.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Take binoculars. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Book-to-Movie Book Club to watch “Holes” and discuss the book at 4 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, egg ornament, for children in grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 492-8354.

• Piqua Arts Council offers a four-day watercolor workshop with Tim Saternow today through March 30 in the Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $350. 937-773-9630.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Miami County YMCA hosts a Spring Break Day Camp for children in grades 1 to 6 today, March 29, 30, in the Piqua branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua, and the Robinson branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, and April 2, 3 and 4 in the Robinson branch, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Excursions to skating, movies, jump house, miniature golf and bowling and games and swimming at the Y. Daily fee: $20 members, $26 nonmembers. 937-440-9622.

MARCH 29

• Today is the deadline to register children in grades K-8 for Wild Art for Kids, scheduled for March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. They will paint a picture of birds. Fee: $25. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a craft, thumbprint dandelion, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and screens the family-friendly movie, “Ferdinand,” for children in grades PreK-5 at 5:30 p.m. 492-8354.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

