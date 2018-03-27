In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company’s CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it, claiming it was “garbage.”

The California-based chain filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week requesting the order against Cody Roeder, who posts YouTube videos under the name Trollmunchies, the Orange County Register reported Monday. An email seeking comment from Roeder was not immediately returned.

“We have recently seen an increase of visitors to our stores, who are not customers but instead are intentionally disruptive and who then try to promote themselves through social media,” In-N-Out Executive Vice President Arnie Wensinger said in a statement. “These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend, or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable.”

The suit claims Roeder caused “significant and irreparable” harm to the chain with the incidents this month. It seeks damages of more than $25,000.

In-N-Out’s attorneys say those who accompanied Roeder and covertly filmed the behavior, “are unjustly profiting from this illegal activity,” and wants the restraining order extended to them as well. It seeks to keep them and Roeder from entering In-N-Out restaurants or harassing its employees and customers. They are not identified in court documents.