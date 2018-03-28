Let yourself go

TODAY

• Today is the deadline for children in grades K-8 to register for Wild Art for Kids, scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Paint a portrait of birds. The center also presents a talk by Jim McCormac, “A Romp through Ohio’s Flora and Fauna,” at 7 p.m. today. Fee: $25 for Wild Art; $5 members, $10 nonmembers for talk. 937-698-6493.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “The Color Purple” through April 15. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Victoria Theatre Association and Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture present the exhibit, “Visual Voices” through Friday in the Orchestra Lobby of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do” through Saturday. Hours: 7 to 9 p.m., Monday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. Admission and reception, free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts evening story time at 6:30 p.m. Free.

• Miami County YMCA hosts a Spring Break Day Camp for children in grades 1 to 6 today and Friday, in the Piqua branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua, and the Robinson branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, and Tuesday, Wednesday and April 4 in the Robinson branch, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Excursions to skating, movies, jump house, miniature golf and bowling and games and swimming at the Y. Daily fee: $20 members, $26 nonmembers. 937-440-9622.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Ted Nugent scheduled for July 24 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Radio station 92.1 and the Ohio Theatre present Eric Pasley in concert in the theater, 122 W. North St., Lima, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 in advance at 921thefrog.com; $25 day of concert and at the door.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry in the K of C hall, 1300 N. Fourth Ave.,from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children 11 and under.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Anthrax and Testament scheduled for May 26 in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

SATURDAY

• Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group offers a concealed handgun class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Clark county Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Fee: $75 per student; $65 per student for two or more reginstering together. Advance registration required at 937-878-1467.

• Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, hosts Easter Eggstravanganza for children fifth-grade and younger and their parents from 1 to 3 p.m. Cookie decorating, crafts, bounce house, egg hunt, photos, train and wagon rides, exhibits. Free. 937-778-8822.

• Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., hosts an Easter egg hunt for children in the fifth grade and younger at 10 a.m. Free.

• Anna Civic Association hosts an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. for children 2 and older at the Anna Community Branch Library, 304 N. Second St., Anna. Free.

• Village of Botkins hosts an Easter egg hunt in Botkins Community Park for children 12 and younger at 3 p.m. Free.

• Hardin United Methodist Church hosts an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. for children 2 to 11 at the Crossroads, 6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Hardin. Free.

• Village of New Bremen and the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club host an Easter egg hunt for children in the sixth grade and younger at 1 p.m. in Jaycee Park in New Bremen. Free.

• Osgood American Legion, South North Street, Osgood, hosts an Easter egg hunt for children, preschool through third grade, at 1 p.m. Free.

• Justin Griffis, candidate for 85th District Ohio House of Representatives, will speak at 10 a.m. in the Sidney VFW, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave. Coffee and doughnuts from 9 a.m. to noon.

SUNDAY

• Sidney First United Methodist Church hosts an Easter egg hunt for children in the sixth grade and younger at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road immediately following an 11 a.m. church service at the school. Egg hunt to begin at approximately noon. Free.

MONDAY

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts Spring Break Bash for children in grades K-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Games, swimming. Take a lunch. Fee: $25 members, $35 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• New Bremen Public Library offers an after-school snack from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Miami County Liberty presents a panel discussion, “Ohio Rapid Fire Issues,” with talks by Rep. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, 80th District, “Medical Marijuana” and “Medicaid Expansion”; John Becker, “Gun Rights” and “Right to Work”; and Micah Derry, “School Choice” at 7 p.m. in the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Free.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Take binoculars. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Lego Robotics for children 7 and older at 4 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m. and the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades 3 to 7 at 4:3o p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

• Miami County Park District hosts an adult exploration hike from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Twin Arch Reserve, 3147 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts Family Literacy Night for children 2 to 5 and their families at 6:15 p.m. Free. Advance registration required at 492-2273.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Tales for Twos at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time at 10:30 a.m. Free. 492-8354.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Coffee & Crafts for adults at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

APRIL 5

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Tabletop Night, board games for all ages, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Advance registration is required for Tabletop Night at 419-629-2158.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 23o E. North St., offers a craft for teens, origami bookmarks, at 4 p.m. Free.492-8354.

• Today is the deadline for girls in grades 5-8 to register for the Versailles Poultry Days Confident Chicks Night scheduled for April 14 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in the Versailles School cafetorium. Register on Facebook at Confident Chicks Night. confidentchicksnight@gmail.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

