On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 9, at 8:45 a.m in the Nancy Adams Training Room located inside Sidney Fire Station 1, 222 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the special meeting is for a strategic planning retreat.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be three proclamations for National Public Safety Telecommunications Technician Week, Motorcycle Awareness Month and Genocide Awareness Month. Council will also be introduced to the new vacant property inspector

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance for 2018 supplemental appropriations.

It is also expected for council to a resolution to confirm the appointment of Dmitri Williams to the Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority.

There will be discussions on the liquor permit request of Titas Mexican Restaurant and the Habitat for Humanity fee waiver request.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

Education and Prevention Committee

SIDNEY — The Education and Prevention Committee will meet Tuesday, April 10, at 9 a.m. in the Shelby County Annex fourth floor meeting room.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session, April 10, at 7 p.m., in Village Hall, located at 209 W. Main St.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session, April 10, at 7 p.m., in Council Chambers, at 210 S. Mill St.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, April 10, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Wednesday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at the West Central Ohio Network office, 315 E. Court St.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The Russia Village Council will meet in regular session, April 11, at 7 p.m., at the Village Offices, located at 232 W. Main St.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education will meet in regular session, April 11, at 7 p.m., in the school media center, at 404 E. State St.