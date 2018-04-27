On the agenda

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission will meet in regular session, Thursday, May 3, in the offices of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors, Second Floor, 1515 S. Main St., Dayton.

The board will consider the 2019 budget, membership assessment rates, the 2019 work program, an amendment to the transportation improvement program, a regional safety analysis update and Miami Valley Trails survey results.

Following adjournment, the board will participate in an active transportation mobile workshop.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet in regular session, Friday, May 4, at 9 a.m., at 315 E. Court St.