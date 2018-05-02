Flavor of the summer: Pork roll-flavored ice cream

FREDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey dairy farm says it hopes customers will like its new ice cream flavor incorporating another regional favorite food — pork roll.

Windy Brow Farms, in Fredon Township, says it has introduced the state’s first “Taylor ham ice cream,” referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents. The specialty dessert mixes in French toast with actual pieces of pork roll.

Windy Brow Managing Partner Jake Hunt noted that a pork-only ice cream would be “gross,” so he added the maple and French toast element to give it a sweet and salty balance.

The ice cream is a part of a line of new flavors marketed as “Only in Jersey.”

Michigan police ‘pawfficer’ gets name, rank on force

TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department has created a new rank of “pawfficer” for the cat that has joined the force.

The Troy police department announced Tuesday the kitty will be named Badges. That was the winning name from a Twitter poll, narrowly beating out Donut.

The department added the cat to its ranks last month after auditioning five felines from the Michigan Humane Society.

Badges will be used for therapeutic purposes and make public appearances. A Troy officer who has two cats at home is getting a new four-legged partner.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department is receiving gifts in the mail for the cat every day, including two boxes of cat toys and supplies on Monday.