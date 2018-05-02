Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20 and “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a used book sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m today and Friday and exhibits artwork by Mike Behr through May 30. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Anna High School FFA continues its plant sale at the school, 1 McRill Way, Anna, weekdays through May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. 937-394-2011, ext. 182.

FRIDAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, opens an exhibit, “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” with a reception at 5 p.m. The exhibit continues through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Making God Laugh” today through Sunday and May 11-13, in the Barn in the Park, Adams Street, Troy. Times vary. Tickets: $14 at 937-339-7700.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Kansas scheduled for July 27 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by mastodon with special guest Dinosaur Jr. scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by the Charlie Daniels Band scheduled for Oct. 6 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at ETix.com.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts Kids Night Out for children 5 to 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Advance registration required at 492-9134. Fee: $12 members, $18 nonmembers.

• New Bremen Public Library screens a classic, family-friendly film for all ages at 10 a.m.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SATURDAY

• Council of Religious Education hosts a chicken/pork dinner sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Menards’s parking lot, 401 Lester Ave. Meals: $8.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts the Big Sit, birdwatching and tallying, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations accepted. And today is the deadline for people 13 and older to register for a Wild Art Painting class scheduled for May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Paint a portrait of a mother bird. Fee: $35. 937-698-6493.

• Alyssa’s Breath hosts a fundraiser, Celebration of Hope, from 11 a.m. to midnight on the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave. John Mills speaks at 1 p.m., golf ball drop at 3 p.m., cruise-in, music, poker run, vendors, food trucks, beer and wine garden, dunk tank. Admission: free. 937-541-3654.

• Jeff Davis with guest artist Geri Rae Fitzpatrick perform in the IUTIS Club, 2329 Wapakoneta Ave., at 7 p.m. Raffles, costume contest, 50/50 drawing. Tickets: $10 adults; children under 12, free. 937-726-5256.

• Friends of Aaron Harris host a benefit in the Sidney Eagles hall, 433 E. Court St., from 2 to 11 p.m. Food, live music, 50/50 drawing, pin-up contest, raffles. Admission: $10 adults; children free.

• Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities presents its fourth annual fashion show at 1:30 p.m. in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave. Free.

• Sidney Alive presents Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square for people 21 and older on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 1 p.m. Food, cash bar, prizes. Tickets: $45 per couple, $25 per person at https://kentuckyderbyaffair.brownpapertickets.com.

• Village of New Bremen hosts Spring Clean-Up for village residents only from 8 to 11 a.m. at the village facility, 304 S. Herman St., New Bremen. To dispose of unwanted items, take a utility bill or other identification to prove residency. A list of what will not be accepted is at www.newbremen.com. 419-629-2447.

SUNDAY

• New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Michael Feinstein in concert at 3 p.m. in the McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Road, New Albany. Tickets: $46-$66 at 614-469-0939.

• Auglaize County Historical Society and Greenlawn Cemetery present a cemetery walk at 2 p.m. in the cemetery, 12502 Presar Road, Wapakoneta. Free. 419-738-9328.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers a Mother’s Day craft, a thumbprint flower bookmark, from 3 to 7 p.m. and an after-school snack from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Game Adventures at 3 p.m. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers ice cream sundaes and stories from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Shelby County Genealogical Society presents a talk by Kelli Bergheimer, “Autosomal Testing: Understanding Your DNA Results,” at 1 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N Main Ave. Free.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Mad Scientists Club for children in second grade and older at 4 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for scientists at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. and the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m.

• Premier Health presents a back pain seminar with Dr. Michael Verdon and Dr. Rebecca Hayworth at 5:30 p.m. in the physician office building conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Advance registration required at 866-608-3463.

• Today is the deadline to purchase tickets to Senior Citizen’s Day scheduled for May 15 at 11:30 a.m. in the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. Food, entertainment, prizes. Tickets: $5, includes lunch. Tickets at 492-5266.

WEDNESDAY

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Premier Health pelvic pain seminar by Dr. Larry Holland in the physician office building conference room at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 866-608-3463. Free.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m.

MAY 10

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a superhero debate at 6 p.m.

• Mark Reedy, Spencer Peltier and friends of the Western Ohio Thrivent Financial Community present “Come Dance with Me,” a Frank Sinatra tribute with Frank Cubillo, a benefit for New Choices, at 5 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Tickets: $35 at 937-778-1353. Includes dinner.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

