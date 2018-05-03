Officials: Man robs same bank day after release from prison

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man sent to state prison for bank robbery has robbed the same Cleveland bank branch the day after his release.

Federal prosecutors in Cleveland say 40-year-old Markiko Sonnie Lewis was indicted Tuesday on a single count of bank robbery for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch April 12. Prosecutors say he took just over $1,000.

Lewis, of Maple Heights, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Common Pleas Court in April 2016, including time already served, after pleading guilty to robbing the same bank branch in November 2015.

He was released April 11.

Court records indicate Lewis hasn’t been assigned an attorney.

Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State police say drivers clamored to pick up cash on an interstate in Indianapolis after the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open and hundreds of thousands of dollars flew out.

State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine says investigators don’t know exactly how much cash was in the truck when its lost its load about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city’s southwest side. Perrine says it was definitely hundreds of thousands.

Officers blocked traffic as they helped collect money from along the highway. Perrine says an undetermined amount remains unaccounted for as some drivers stopped to scoop up cash.

Perrine says anyone who picked up the money could be charged with theft and he urged them to contact state police to return it.