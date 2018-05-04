On the agenda

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, May 7, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following items:

• Considering the request to rename Custenborder’s field No.3 in honor of Tim Clayton;

• Rotary/Kiwanis Inclusive play area;

• The Cargill grant application;

• A pickle ball court at Robert O. New Park.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

The board will go into executive session to consider the employment of an employee of the school district.

A presentation will also be given concerning the air conditioning of Sidney High School auditorium and music wing. Stephanie Wilson, Music Booster president, Dave Ross, Sidney City Schools supporter, and Chris Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council, will give the presentation.

Among personnel items is the transfer of Doug Zimmer from Sidney High School to Sidney Alternative School. The board will also act on the recommendation to non-renew the contract of Tamara Dreup, special education director.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentations on the revitalization of the downtown district, a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) update and information on the various capital improvement projects the city has underway for 2018 in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transpiration (ODOT).

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, May 21, 2018, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee.