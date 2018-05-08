Texas woman wins $1.2 million in Derby Day exotic

SELMA, Texas (AP) — Justify’s win in the 2018 Kentucky Derby capped a $1.2 million payday for a Central Texas woman.

Margaret Reid of Austin was at Retama Park, near San Antonio, watching and wagering the day’s racing Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisiville, Kentucky.

Reid wagered $18 on a Pick 5 bet, picking which horses she thought would win the Derby and the four Churchill Downs races leading up to it.

And she hit each one: Limousine Liberal in the Churchill Downs Stakes, Maraud in the American Turf Stakes, 39-1 longshot Funny Duck in the Pat Day Mile Stakes, 9-1 longshot Yoshida in the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes, then Justify in the Derby.

Raccoon family drops through ceiling of Michigan home

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through a ceiling and into the living room of a Michigan home.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that a homeowner in Sheridan Township sought help Friday after the raccoons fell from an attic. Police and firefighters easily picked up the four baby raccoons, but the mother eluded capture.

She bit a responder’s gloves before hiding in a closet. The Albion Department of Public Safety posted video of the response on its Facebook page.

Police said in a statement that a dog catcher pole was used to collar the raccoon. No people or animals were injured in the incident.

The raccoons were taken away and released into the wild.

___

Information from: Jackson Citizen Patriot, http://www.mlive.com/jackson