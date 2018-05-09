Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20 and “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits artwork by Mike Behr through May 30. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Anna High School FFA continues its plant sale at the school, 1 McRill Way, Anna, weekdays through May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. 937-394-2011, ext. 182.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Houston-Upper Valley Career Center hosts a greenhouse sale of flowers, vegetables and mulch behind Hardin-Houston School, 5300 Houston Road, Houston, from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 17. 937-395-3010, ext. 2026.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Straight No Chaser scheduled for Dec. 2 in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert, American Idol Live, scheduled for Sept. 10 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Making God Laugh” today through Sunday in the Barn in the Park, Adams Street, Troy. Times vary. Tickets: $14 at 937-339-7700.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts a preschool PJ party for children 3 to 6 at 7 p.m. Fee: Members, $12; nonmembers, $16. 492-9134.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus No. 659, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children under 12.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Blues Traveler scheduled for July 26 in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Four Seasons Garden Club hosts its spring flower sale today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

SATURDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents Jeans ‘n Classics in The Who’s “Tommy,” at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: 429-$81 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua branch hosts a Saturday Night Live event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-773-9622.

• New Bremen Public Library screens cartoons at 10 a.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents a talk and book-signing by author Kimberly Hensley at 1 p.m. Free.

• Today is the deadline for children in grades 3-8 to register for Music Warehouse scheduled for June 4-8 in Piqua. fee: $10. Register at www.musicwarehousepiqua.com. 937-773-8198.

SUNDAY

• Fort Rowdy Gathering hosts a Mother’s Day chicken barbecue in the Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals: $8. Advance tickets recommended and available at Siegel’s Country Store, 242 E. Broadway St., Covington.

• Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., hosts an all-you-can-eat, buffet, Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals: $9 adults; $5, children 6-12; children 5 and under free.

MONDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a Wild Journeys program about Australia by Jim Solomon at 7 p.m. Admission: members free; nonmembers, $5. 937-698-6493.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers in concert at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $42-$44, includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Scrabble fun for adults at 1 p.m., offers after-school snacks from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and hosts Paws to Read for children in grades K-3 to read to dogs. Advance registration required for Scrabble and Paws to Read at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents Maker Monday, crafts for children in fourth grade and older at 3 and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers stories and ice cream sundaes for all ages at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Lego Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts the Lego Builders club for all ages at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion at 2 p.m.

MAY 17

• Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, presents Rodney Carrington in concert at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$65 at 937-339-2911.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a Pinterest craft for adults at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers an adult craft at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

